Thursday Event Schedule at the 2018 Knoxville Nationals

Thursday August 9, 2018 – TOYOTA Qualifying Night

Updated 08/09/2018

7:00 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. Marion County Historical Society / Lions Club breakfast. Pancakes along with Biscuits and Gravy at the Marion County Historical Village.

8:00 A.M. Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 A.M.– 5:00 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

9:00 A.M 16th Annual Mini Nationals at Slideways Karting Center

10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum driver autograph sessions in the Bob Trostle Garage.

10:00 A.M. Trade Show opens in the Grand Show Barn at Knoxville Raceway

10:00 A.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum driver autograph sessions in the front lobby.

10:00 A.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: “International Sprint Car Racing” with hosts David Mills (Premier Speedway, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust.) and Wade Aunger (Valvoline Raceway, Sydney, NSW, Aust.) and International Drivers (Theater)

11:00 A.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum “Members Only VIP Reception” with host Bruce Ellis (Williams Grove Speedway) and Bobby Allen, Jacob Allen and Logan Schuchart (Shark Racing) (Second Floor)

12:00 P.M. – 2:00 A.M. Dingus Lounge Opens

12:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Knoxville, Iowa Chamber of Commerce Shuttle Bus runs to six locations.

12:00 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: “Sprint Car Safety Tips” with Greg Nicol (Speedway Motors), Jay Masur (MedStar), Aaron Zentgraf (Simpson) and other guests (Theater)

1:30 P.M. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Fan Forum: “Sprint Car Racing: State of the Union” with Larry Boos (Eldora Speedway), Steve Beitler (Skagit Speedway), Rex LeJeune (Attica Raceway Park), and Steve Sinclair (Interstate Racing Association) (Second Floor)

3:00 P.M. Great Southern Bank Kid Zone opens featuring Jamie Ball appearance

4:00 P.M. Tony Stewart Foundation Weld Racing Go-kart Spectacular featuring Tony Stewart and Kyle Larson at Slideways Karting Center

4:00 P.M. Austin McCarl appearance at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone

5:00 P.M. Live Trackside on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 FM.

5:00 P.M. Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Kone Korner Ice Cream Party featuring Sheldon Haudenschild

6:00 P.M. Textron Off-Road Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit Live on the Fan Zone Stage

6:00 P.M. Brent Marks appearance at the Great Southern Bank Kids Zone

6:30 P.M. Dominic Scelzi appearance at the Great Southern Bank Kids Zone.

7:00 P.M. Racing live on KNIA/KRLS 1320 A.M. and 95.3 F.M.

7:15 P.M. Hot Laps

7:15 P.M. Live PPV coverage of the 360 Knoxville Nationals on theCushion.com. Single and multiple day pay packages available for all racing events during Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

Post-Race Party featuring Punching Pandas band on the Fan Zone Stage

Post-Race Knoxville, Iowa Chamber of Commerce shuttle runs one hour after the races to stops 1, 2, 3, and 4.