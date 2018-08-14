USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT “FREEDOM TOUR” OPENS WEDNESDAY AT LITTLE ROCK

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 13, 2018… The Arizona based Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars are heading to “America’s Heartland” for the “6th Annual Freedom Tour.” With each night paying $2,500-to-win and $250-to-start, the non-point, four-race mini-series will be held over four nights at three different racetracks. The tour will kickoff on Wednesday, August 15th, at Little Rock, Arkansas’ I-30 Speedway and Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Oklahoma will host the following night’s action. Friday’s third round and Saturday’s finale will be held at the 81 Speedway in Wichita, Kansas.

Entering Wednesday’s event, five-time series champion R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) leads the “Freedom Tour” with five victories. “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) has four triumphs while Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, Oklahoma), “The Magic Man” Mike Martin (Yuma, Arizona), and “The Real Deal” Rick Ziehl (Las Cruces, New Mexico) are with two wins. Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma), Mike Bonneau (Phoenix, Arizona), Josh Hodges (Tijeras, New Mexico), and Danny Smith (Sapulpa, Oklahoma) have a single victory.

Last year, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. won the Little Rock mini-series opener behind the wheel of the Massey Motorsports #50 RSS Industries car. The following night, Blake Hahn took top honors at Creek County Speedway in his #52 Lucas Oil entry. R.J. Johnson claimed Wichita’s third round in Bill Michael’s #77M Kodiak Products Sherman and Davis earned the Saturday night finale at 81 Speedway.

Looking for his first USAC SouthWest championship, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. has a 97-point advantage over the competition. “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, Michael Curtis, R.J. Johnson, Matt Lundy, Dennis Gile, Josh Pelkey, Chris Bonneau, and Zack Madrid round out the top-10 drivers. At press time, Davis and Johnson are tied for the series lead with four victories on the season. Gile, Mihocko, and California’s Brody Roa have one win during the campaign.

The USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will make their second appearance at I-30 Speedway on Wednesday, August 15th. Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) took the lead from R.J. Johnson on lap 29 to score his first Arkansas win. Located at 12297 Interstate 30 in Little Rock, Arkansas, the high banked 1/4-mile oval will also spotlight the IMCA Modifieds and Factory Stocks. Adult tickets are $15 and kids 6-12 are $1 when accompanied by an adult. For more details, visit www.i-30speedway.com or call 501.455.4567.

The following night, August 16th, the “Freedom Tour” will return to Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Danny Smith won the 2013 debut and other wins were scored by Blake Hahn (2), Brady Bacon, and R.J. Johnson. Located on the historic Route 66 at 18450 West Highway 66, the semi-banked 1/4-mile oval will also feature Dwarf Cars and POWRi West Midgets. Adult tickets are $20, Kids (11-14) are $10, and Children (10 & under) are FREE. For more information, visit www.creekcountyspeedway.co or call 918.693.7223 (RACE).

81 Speedway in Wichita, Kansas will host the third night (Friday, August 17th) and the Saturday finale of the “Freedom Tour.” “The Real Deal” Rick Ziehl claimed the 2013 debut, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin won the next two years, and rain claimed the 2016 event. R.J. Johnson and “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. celebrated victories at the famed racetrack last season. Located at 100 West 77th Street North, the 3/8-mile clay oval will also showcase the AAA Modifieds, Rookie Modifieds, and Thumpers on Friday. Saturday’s action packed card will also feature NCRA Modifieds and Modlites. Friday Adult tickets are $15 and Children (11 & under) are FREE. Saturday Adult tickets are $20 and Children (11 & under) are FREE. For more details, visit www.race81speedway.com or call 316.755.1781.

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, and Beaver Stripes for their support. For more information on the series, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com, www.usacracing.com, or follow the series on Facebook.

———————————————–

USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson, 2017-R.J. Johnson.

USAC SOUTHWEST “FREEDOM TOUR” WINS: 5-R.J. Johnson, 4-Charles Davis Jr., 2-Blake Hahn, 2-Mike Martin, 2-Rick Ziehl, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-Mike Bonneau, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Danny Smith.

2018 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Charles Davis Jr., 4-R.J. Johnson, 1-Dennis Gile, 1-Tye Mihocko, 1-Brody Roa.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Charles Davis Jr.-709, 2. Tye Mihocko-612, 3. Mike Martin-577, 4. Michael Curtis-510, 5. R.J. Johnson-480, 6. Matt Lundy-476, 7. Dennis Gile-440, 8. Josh Pelkey-436, 9. Chris Bonneau-361, 10. Zack Madrid-288, 11. Andy Reinbold-283, 12. Tyler Most-274, 13. Tyler Adams-200, 14. Sterling Cling-196, 15. Austin Kuehl-174, 16. Jake Swanson-172, 17. Kyle Shipley-162, 18. Mason Keefer-156, 19. Matt Rossi-155, 20. Brent Yarnal-149.