Kokomo Smackdown Live on SpeedShiftTV

From USAC

KOKOMO, Ind. (August 21, 2018) — Speed Shift TV will have LIVE coverage of all four nights of USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car racing this week from Kokomo Speedway on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/.

The week begins with a FREE stream of Wednesday’s opening night of racing Speed Shift TV’s Facebook page, August 22, at Kokomo for #GYATK Night, a special, non-points-paying USAC Sprint Car event that concludes with a 27-lap feature in memory of Bryan Clauson, winner of the “Sprint Car Smackdown I” in 2012.

“Smackdown” officially begins Thursday and Friday, August 23-24, serving as the opening two nights of a full-show with each night concluding with a 30-lap feature, leading into Saturday night’s $10,000-to-win finale on August 25.

Last year’s Saturday night A-Main was one for the ages with Collinsville, Oklahoma’s Tyler Thomas coming oh, so close to breaking through for his first USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car victory.

On the final lap, with victory a near certainty for the Collinsville, Oklahoma native, the yellow flag flew for the spun car of Brady Bacon in turn four. By rule, that set up a green-white-checker, two-lap dash situation.

It became a duel between the two unrelated Thomases – Tyler and Kevin Jr. – when racing resumed. K. Thomas attempted a slider for the lead in turn one on the restart to no avail as T. Thomas sped away once again. On the final lap, T. Thomas banged the turn two wall with the right rear. Just behind him, mimicking the same concrete kiss was K. Thomas, who snagged it just a bit harder and flipped wildly to end his bid at a repeat “Smackdown” victory.

On the next GWC try, while battling Chris Windom and Tyler Courtney for the race lead, T. Thomas’ right rear hurdled Windom’s left front, sending Windom sideways as T. Thomas continued on. Third-running Courtney couldn’t completely avoid the carnage either and ramped over the nose of Windom, tearing off the nose of Windom’s car and sending him into a 360-degree spin and ending his race.

During the yellow, Windom took umbrage with T. Thomas. T. Thomas was mandated by officials to stop for a safety check to remove Windom’s steering wheel that was stuck in the left side nerf bar of his car before he could continue at the front of the pack.

Some say the third time is the charm, but that would not be the case for T. Thomas on the third attempt at a GWC finish. T. Thomas changed up the plan and went topside off turn four on the lap 39 restart. Courtney shadowed every T. Thomas movement until turn one when he took the middle and reared back for his shot at the race lead, this time pulling it off successfully and going on to win his first feature event at Kokomo, the site of his first career series start.

On Wednesday night for #GYATK Night, general admission is free. Pit passes for all ages are $30. Allstar Performance will sponsor all drivers’ pit pass cost for the night. ($30 per driver). All gates open at 3pm. Draw closes at the USAC trailer at 6:15pm. The drivers meeting will take place in front of the main grandstands at 6:20pm. Cars hit the track at 6:45pm.

On Thursday and Friday, general admission tickets are $25. Kids 10 & under ticket are free with paid adult (general admission only). Pit passes for all ages are $35. All gates open at 3pm. Cars hit the track at 6pm.

For the Saturday night finale, general admission tickets are $35. Kids 10 & under tickets are free with paid adult (general admission only). Pit passes for all ages are $45. All gates open at 3pm. Cars hit the track at 6:15pm. Racing will immediately follow hot laps. Additionally, a program for the BOSS Sprint Series will be held in addition to USAC’s “Smackdown” program.

All four nights of racing at Kokomo will also be available on-demand a day later on http://www.Loudpedal.TV/. You can listen to each and every event live on the USAC app.