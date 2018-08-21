SOD Plus Mods Friday at I-96

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, Mi. (August 21, 2018) – I-96 Speedway and Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt share a long history, but this Friday, August 24th, a new era begins as SOD races at I-96 for the first time under new track owner Jeff Dice who purchased the speedway last winter.

Friday’s race will be this year’s Dual On Dirt, a repeat of last year’s fan-favorite event. The Dual On Dirt 2018 will feature Sprints On Dirt and IMCA modifieds, being billed as “SODs plus mods.”

Coldwater, Michigan’s Ryan Ruhl drove his familiar #16 to victory in last year’s Dual. Ruhl showed his strength early as Lane Automotive/MSD Ignition Fast Master in the Engler Machine & Tool Heat group. He then drove from his 4th place heat race starting position to the win. Chad Blonde (Litchfield, MI), current SOD championship point leader, finished 2nd and Gregg Dalman (Bellevue, MI) finished 3rd.

Track owner Dice, a Lansing area businessman, is excited about the speedway’s future and is determined to take it to the next level as a center for family entertainment. Check out I-96 Speedway at www.i96speedway.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I96Speedway/.

To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.