Beason Bags POWRi West Honors at Humboldt

From Lonnie Wheatley

HUMBODLT, Kan. (August 25, 2018) – Jonathan Beason moved to the top of the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA win charts by topping Saturday night’s 25-lap feature at Humboldt Speedway.

The Broken Arrow, OK, shoe battled past Friday night winner Hank Davis in the closing rounds to pick up his third series win of the year aboard the Hard Eight Racing Ferguson Superstore No. 8J entry.

After starting fourth, Beason spent most of the race chasing front row outside starter Davis, who was vying for a weekend sweep.

Davis weathered several cautions until Beason pounced following the final caution with just three laps to go after A.J. Burns suffered engine woes. Beason slid past Davis to take the win with the 14-year-old settling for runner-up honors.

Wesley Smith rallied from 14th to round out the podium in third with 13th-starter Joe B. Miller and pole starter Kory Schudy rounding out the top five. Blake Edwards earned Hard Charger honors by racing from 19th to sixth with 17th-starter Craig Oakes, Pat Schudy, Hunter Fischer and Dustin Gilbert completing the top ten.

Kory Schudy, Davis and Noah Gass topped heat race action.

In addition to Lucas Oil and Executive Concrete NWA, additional POWRi West Midget League supporting sponsors include Two-Eight Drilling, American Discount Auto Care, R&M Race Trailer, A1 Machine, Rod End Supply, Pyrotech, Esslinger Engineering Performance and MyChron Tom/AIM.

The POWRi West Midget League is back in action next Saturday and Sunday, September 1-2, in conjunction with the POWRi National Midget series at Eldon, Missouri’s Lake Ozark Speedway.

Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA Results

Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, KS) – August 25, 2018

Smith Ti Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 28-Kory Schudy, [3]; 2. 3-Dustin Gilbert, [1]; 3. 27B-A.J. Burns, [4]; 4. 23-Hannah Adair, [6]; 5. 44-Wesley Smith, [5]; 6. 926-Morgan Frewaldt, [2]; 7. 17E-Blake Edwards, [7].

Keizer Wheels Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 42-Hank Davis, [3]; 2. 8K-Jonathan Beason, [5]; 3. 4B-Grady Chandler, [1]; 4. 7U-Joe Miller, [2]; 5. 24-Hunter Fischer, [6]; 6. 81-Chase Porter, [7]; 7. 2-A.J. Gilbert, [4].

Saldana Products Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 77-Noah Gass, [3]; 2. 721-Brendon Wiseley, [2]; 3. 7S-Pat Schudy, [4]; 4. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [6]; 5. 84-Phil Shapel, [5]; 6. 52-Craig Oakes, [7]; 7. 84S-Shaun Shapel, [1].

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 8K-Jonathan Beason, [4]; 2. 42-Hank Davis, [2]; 3. 44-Wesley Smith, [14]; 4. 7U-Joe Miller, [13]; 5. 28-Kory Schudy, [1]; 6. 17E-Blake Edwards, [19]; 7. 52-Craig Oakes, [17]; 8. 7S-Pat Schudy, [8]; 9. 24-Hunter Fischer, [12]; 10. 3-Dustin Gilbert, [6]; 11. 23-Hannah Adair, [9]; 12. 2-A.J. Gilbert, [20]; 13. 27B-A.J. Burns, [7]; 14. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [10]; 15. 926-Morgan Frewaldt, [18]; 16. 84-Phil Shapel, [15]; 17. 721-Brendon Wiseley, [5]; 18. 81-Chase Porter, [16]; 19. 77-Noah Gass, [3]; 20. 84S-Shaun Shapel, [21]; 21. 4B-Grady Chandler, [11].

BOSS Performance High Point Driver: Kory Schudy.