Nine Events Line ASCS Labor Day Weekend

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (August 27, 2018) Sprint Car fans will have plenty to choose from this Labor Day Weekend as nine events across five sanctions of the American Sprint Car Series are set to do battle.

Slated for action in Arizona, Missouri, Montana, and Texas, the ASCS Frontier, Gulf South, and Southwest Regions will be on track along with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com, in conjunction with the ASCS Warrior Region.

Lucas Oil ASCS presented by Sawblade.com

Returning to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. for the first time since 2010, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com will join up with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps for the 9th annual Lake Ozark 360 Nationals presented by Impact4800.com.

$3,000 to win on Saturday, September 1, the event is capped off with a $10,000 to win affair on Sunday, September 2.

Eight previous visits by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com to Lake Ozark Speedway, five drivers garnered wins with Shane Stewart going back-to-back in 2004, followed by Jesse Hockett in 2005 with two wins to his credit. Earning his lone ASCS National win in 2008, Aaron Berryhill topped the action in May 2008 with Jason Johnson winning in July that year during the Daniel McMillin Memorial. Jason won the second McMillin Memorial event in 2009, with Zach Chappell putting his name on the list of winners in 2010.

Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2 at Lake Ozark Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 6:30 P.M. (CT) and includes the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League. Lake Ozark Speedway is located at 50 Twiggy Ln. Eldon, MO 65026. More information on Lake Ozark Speedway can be found online at http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or by calling (573) 418-0565.

Going into the weekend double-header the chase for the 2018 National Tour Championship has tightened up as the top three are separated by 77 points with Sam Hafertepe, Jr. leading the charge over Seth Bergman and Blake Hahn. The top-five rounds out with Wayne Johnson and Johnny Herrera.

Brodix ASCS Frontier Region:

The 25th Montana Roundup at Electric City Speedway encompasses three nights of racing and is one of the most highly anticipated events for drivers across Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming, Canada, and beyond. Kicking off Friday, August 31 and running through Sunday, September 2, the trio of events are complete shows that pay $1,500 to win each night which caps off the 2018 season at the Great Falls, Mont. oval.

Going into the triple-header, Canada’s Kelly Miller holds a firm 121 point lead over Montana’s David Hoiness. Cody Masse, Robert DeHaan, and Travis Reber makeup the top-five in tour standings.

Racing at 7:30 P.M. (MT) each night, tickets for the Montana Roundup can be purchased in advance at https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1151784&store=11782 or at the track the day of the race. Electric City Speedway is located at 2801 Old Havre Hwy. Great Falls, MT 59403. More information can be found on the track’s Facebook page, as well as online at http://www.electriccityspeedway.com, or by calling (406) 727-4884.

Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region

Returning to South Texas Speedway, the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region will be in action on Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2 for the Arnold Oil Company AOC Auto Parts Labor Day Showdown. $2,000 to win on Saturday night and $3,000 to win on Sunday, the

One year ago, the ASCS Gulf South appearance was a single day affair with Ray Allen Kulhanek taking the win. Prior to that, the series graced the clay of the quarter-mile oval in 2013 with Aaron Reutzel grabbing the win.

Going into this weekend’s event, Channin Tankersley leads by 90 makers over Louisiana’s Koty Adams. Dustin Gates, Harry Yerrington, and Cody Stacy make up the top-five in tour standings.

Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2 open at 6:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Admission is $20 per day or $35 for both. Seniors and Military $15 with Kids 10 and under admitted free into the grandstands. Tickets are on sale at https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1156806&store=11875 or at the track the day of the race.

South Texas Speedway is located at 6701 Old Brownsville Road in Corpus Christi. For more information, log onto http://www.southtxspeedway.com.

ASCS Southwest Region

Working past the hottest days of the year, the ASCS Southwest Region will fire back up this Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2 at Show Low Raceway Park. Located in the cool pines of Show Low, Ariz.

The second half of the 2018 season, nine events leading up to his weekend’s event has found six different winners with Colton Hardy leading the charge with a trio of wins. Going into the two-day affair, the point’s battle is as tight as ever as the top-five are only separated by 80 points, with the top four going into the weekend with a 13-point gap between Billy Chester, Jesse Baker, Josh Shipley, and Rick Ziehl.

The last visit to Show Low Speedway Park was in May 2013 with Rick Ziehl picking up the win.

Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2 open at 5:00 P.M. with racing getting underway at 7:30 P.M. (MT). The weekend will also include Modifieds, Micros, Pure Stocks, and Bombers. Show Low Speedway Park is located at 4701 E Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ 85901. More information on the track can be found by calling (928) 298-1003 or online at http://www.showlowspeedwaypark.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the nearly 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Breakdown:

ASCS Frontier Region

8/31/2018-Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT

9/1/2018-Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT

9/2/2018-Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT

ASCS National/Warrior

9/1/2018-Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO

9/2/2018-Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO

ASCS Southwest Region

9/1/2018-Show Low Speedway Park – Show Low, AZ

9/2/2018-Show Low Speedway Park – Show Low, AZ

ASCS Gulf South Region

9/1/2018-South Texas Speedway – Corpus Christi, TX

9/2/2018-South Texas Speedway – Corpus Christi, TX

