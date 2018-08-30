Midget finales at Sycamore & Angell Park this weekend

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, Wis., Aug. 29—A weekend doubleheader awaits The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series, at Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway on Saturday Night Sept. 1 before returning to Angell Park Speedway the following evening Sept. 2. Both events will be co-sanctioned with the POWRi Lucas Oil Regional Midget Series.

Saturday’s “Labor Day Classic” event at Sycamore will also feature Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Hornets. Bubble Gum races will also be held during the intermission for the children. “The 84 Lumber Meet the Drivers & Cars Session”, an opportunity for fans to meet the drivers and get an up-close look at the midget race cars, will take place at the main grandstand outside the entrance gate from 5-6 pm. General admission gates open at: 6 pm, qualifying begins at 6:30 pm with races to follow.

The 72nd season of racing at Angell Park Speedway, concludes the following evening. The “Kevin Doty Classic” will also feature the AutoMeter Wisconsin Wingeless Sprint Series, Badger 600 Micro Series presented by My Race Pass, and the Vintage Modifed Series. Grandstand gates open at 4:30 pm, with practice beginning at 5:30 pm, racing to follow. A driver/fan meet and greet with Badger drivers will start at 4:30 pm behind the main grandstand.

Scott Hatton currently holds a 116-point lead over Ryan Probst in Badger Midget points heading into the weekend. The pair are the only drivers to finish all six Sycamore Badger features in the top five this season. Probst won the most recent Sycamore event on Aug. 18, and also has recorded a second, third, fourth, and two fifth place finishes. Hatton has two feature victories at the popular Northern Illinois 1/3-mile clay oval on May 26, and July 21, along with two fast time honors to match his remaining four top five feature finishes.

On Sunday at Angell Park Hatton looks to break his tie with Kevin Doty and move into fourth place alone on the track’s all-time feature victory list. Both drivers currently have 37 wins. The season finale for the Badger Midgets will be Saturday Sept. 22 at the Beaver Dam (Wis.) Raceway.

For the Badger 600 Micros, the evening will feature two features, with the Aug. 5 rained out feature run before the normally schedule events for the series. Jack Vanderboom holds a 56-points lead over Dave Collins entering the event. The season finale for the Badger Micros will be Saturday Sept. 8 at the Plymouth (Wis.) Dirt Track.

Current Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Scott Hatton 1310; 2. Ryan Probst 1194; 3. Tyler Baran 1164; 4. Kevin Olson 1044; 5. Chase McDermond 864; 6. Zach Boden 836; 7. Mike Stroik 654; 8. Kurt Mayhew 594; 9. Kyle Koch 545; 10. Harrison Kleven 543.