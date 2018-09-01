Photo Gallery: SOD at Hartford Motor Speedway Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Sprints on Dirt Jay Steinebach (#10S) and Quentin Blonde (#5B). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chad Blonde (#5B) and Shawn Valenti (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) Mark Aldrich (#1) and Eli Lakin (#70). (Jim Denhamer photo) Shawn Valenti (#7) and Ryan Ruhl (#71H). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Ward (#8) and Chris Jones (#10J). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jay Steinebach (#10S) and Quentin Blonde (#5B). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ricky Ferkel (0) and Chris Jones (#10J). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jay Steinebach (10S) and Shawn Valenti (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) John Gurley (#3G) and Josh Ward (#8W). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chad Blonde. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chad Blonde taking the checkered flag at Hartford Motor speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chad Blonde with his team in victory lane. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chad Blonde. (Jim Denhamer photo) Second place Ryan Ruhl, winner Chad Blonde, third place Quentin Blonde. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Chad Blonde Wins King of Michigan Finale at Harford Shawn Valenti Wins Saturday’s SOD Feature at Butler Bash Chad Blonde Wins Opening Night of the Butler Bash Chad Blonde Wins SOD Feature at Hartford Valenti Wins SOD Feature at Tri-City Hartford Motor SpeedwayPhoto GallerySprints on DirtSprints on Dirt