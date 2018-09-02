Jason McDougal Captures USAC Checkers at Pevely

From USAC

Jason McDougal picked up his first USAC National Sprint Car win Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 1, 2018 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Pevely, Missouri – Brandt “River Town Showdown”

QUALIFYING: 1. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-12.440; 2. Brady Bacon, 99, Bacon-12.548; 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 69, Dynamics-12.626; 4. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-12.719; 5. Jason McDougal, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-12.797; 6. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-12.842; 7. Dave Darland, 36D, Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian-12.868; 8. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-12.869; 9. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-12.977; 10. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-12.983; 11. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.032; 12. Joe B. Miller, 51B, Miller-13.107; 13. Jadon Rogers, 14J, Rogers-13.144; 14. Mario Clouser, 6, MCM-13.203; 15. Mitch Wissmiller, 1, Wissmiller-13.392; 16. Scottie Gretzmacher, 16G, Gretzmacher-13.424; 17. Chet Williams, 38, Fortune-13.432; 18. Korey Weyant, 99w, Weyant-13.569; 19. Wade Seiler, 7s, Seiler-13.608; 20. Chuck Walker, 55, Walker-13.878; 21. Patrick Budde, 90, Budde-14.381; 22. Adam Parmeley, 21B, Parmeley-14.854.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Ballou, 2. Windom, 3. Darland, 4. Courtney, 5. Rogers, 6. Seiler, 7. Parmeley. 1:44.38 (New Track Record)

COMPETITION SUSPENSION, INC. (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. McDougal, 2. Williams, 3. Grant, 4. Leary, 5. Bacon, 6. Clouser, 7. Walker. 1:45.85

CHALK STIX/INDY RACE PARTS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Thomas, 2. Chapple, 3. Stockon, 4. Weyant, 5. Wissmiller, 6. Budde, 7. Miller. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jason McDougal (2), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (4), 3. Robert Ballou (3), 4. Tyler Courtney (6), 5. Justin Grant (11), 6. C.J. Leary (8), 7. Dave Darland (7), 8. Chris Windom (10), 9. Chase Stockon (1), 10. Korey Weyant (18), 11. Isaac Chapple (9), 12. Mario Clouser (14), 13. Jadon Rogers (13), 14. Chet Williams (17), 15. Scottie Gretzmacher (16), 16. Patrick Budde (21), 17. Adam Parmeley (22), 18. Wade Seiler (19), 19. Chuck Walker (20), 20. Brady Bacon (5), 21. Joe B. Miller (12), 22. Mitch Wissmiller (15). NT

—————————-

**Walker flipped on lap 25 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 McDougal, Laps 2-12 Stockon, Laps 13-14 Thomas, Laps 15-16 Stockon, Laps 17-26 Thomas, Laps 27-30 McDougal.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Korey Weyant (18th to 10th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Jadon Rogers

ROGER & BARB TAPY 13TH FASTEST QUALIFIER: Jadon Rogers

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-K. Thomas-1997, 2-Courtney-1996, 3-Windom-1979, 4-Darland-1738, 5-Bacon-1735, 6-Stockon-1704, 7-Leary-1651, 8-Grant-1650, 9-Ballou-1606, 10-Chapple-1087.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: September 7 – Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, Indiana