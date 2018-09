Allstar Performance Event List: April 7 – 9, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 7 – 9, 2018┬ápresented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday September 14, 2018

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY – USA – Capital region Sprintcar Agency

Buffalo Creek Speedway – Edgewood, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Wine Country Outlaw Showdown

Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – USA – United Sprint Car Series / United Racing Club

Clay County Fair Speedway – Spencer, IA – USA – Interstate Racing Association

Clay County Fair Speedway – Spencer, IA – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Non-Point Race

Clay County Fair Speedway – Spencer, IA – USA – UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series

Clinton County Raceway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / Pa Sprint Series

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – BOSS – Winged 410 Sprint Car Series / FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series – Jim Ford Classic

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jim Ford Classic

Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Herb Barlow Memorial

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series – Herb Barlow Memorial

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NY – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – USA – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour / Southern Ontario Sprints – Night Before the Nationals –

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Patriot Sprint Tour – Makeup Feature –

Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Rapid Speedway – Rock Rapids, IA – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – USAC – Wingless Sprints Oklahoma

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Southern Oklahoma Speedway – Ardmore, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Jim Hurtibise Classic

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Dirt Classic Qualifier

Saturday September 15, 2018

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – USSA – Kenyon Midget Car Series

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – ASCS – Southwest Region

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Baer Field Speedway – Fort Wayne, IN – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Gary Wolford Super Sportsman 100

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Wingless Auto Club

Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – Civil War Series

Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Wine Country Outlaw Showdown

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – USA – United Sprint Car Series / United Racing Club

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Michigan Traditional Sprints

Deer Creek Speedway – Spring Valley, MN – USA – Interstate Racing Association

Deer Creek Speedway – Spring Valley, MN – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

Deer Creek Speedway – Spring Valley, MN – USA – UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – USA – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – BOSS – Winged 410 Sprint Car Series – Jim Ford Classic

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series – Jim Ford Classic

Genesee Speedway – Batavia, NY – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – ASCS – Gulf South Region

Grayson County Speedway – Bells, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, VIC – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS – Mid-South Region / ASCS – Red River Region

I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – USA – POWRi – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association – Ken Clark Memorial / Season Championship

Jennerstown Speedway – Jennerstown, PA – USA – Must See Racing

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – 360 Supermodifieds

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Northern California Modified Association

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – USAC – Western US Pavement Speed 2 Midgets

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Western Winged Sprint Cars

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – Midget Cars

Natural Bridge Speedway – Natural Bridge, VA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Crate Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour / Southern Ontario Sprints – Canadian Sprint Car Nationals –

Oklahoma Sports Park – Ada, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Pittsbugh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sabine Motor Speedway – Many, LA – USA – Sothern United Sprints / Louisana Outlaw RaceSaver Series

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Jim Nace Memorial

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – USA – POWRi – 305 Sprint Cars

Spokane Super Oval – Airway Highes, WA – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Tom Knowles Memorial

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC – IMRA Speed2 Midget Series / USAC – Midwest Thunder Speed2 Midget Series

Spoon River Speedway – Lewistown, IL – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series – Tom Knowles Memorial

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / Midwest Sprint Car Series

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Allstar Midgets

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Senior Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship

Waterford Speedbowl – Waterford, CT – USA – NEMA – Lites Midget Car Series

Waterford Speedbowl – Waterford, CT – USA – NEMA – Midget Car Series

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – USA – WILROC

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series – Non-Wing Challenge (Non-Point Race)

Sunday September 16, 2018

Evans Mills Speedway – Evans Mills, NY – USA – SBS Series

Five Mile Point Speedway – Kirkwood, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Genesee Speedway – Batavia, NY – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Quincy Raceways – Quincy, IL – USA – Sprint Invaders Association