Cole Duncan Wins BOSS, Winged Style, at Montpelier

Bob Buffenbarger

Montpelier,In-(Sept 29th 2018) Cole Duncan picked up the winged Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series win at Montpelier Motor Speedway Saturday night over a stout field of cars.

Duncan started outside front row along side Lee Jacobs on the tight quarter mile track. Jacobs led the first four circuits when Duncan slipped by for a lead he would not relinquish despite pressure throughout the 25 lapper. During the early going, Kody Kinser, Tracy Hines and Ron Blair were strong. Lap seven saw the yellow fly for a tangle between Thomas Meseraull and Kody Swanson.

The running order up front remained the same for several laps but 13th starting Danny Smith was slicing through the traffic and 18th starting Cale Thomas was charging forward as well. Another caution bunched the field with Smith and Kinser in a late race side by side battle for several laps.

With laps winding down, Josh Davis brought out the yellow with two to go. Duncan was still leading Jacobs and he was not to be denied as the #22 of Cole Duncan crossed the finish line ahead of Jacobs, Kinser, Cale Thomas(depite flipping in his heat) and Clinton Boyles from 15th.

Heat races for the 29 cars on hand went to Jacobs, Cody Gardner and Ron Blair. The B main went to Kody Swanson.

Zeb Wise won the 20 lap midget feature. (more to follow on that)

BOSS A Main

Cole Duncan, Lee Jacobs, Kody Kinser, Cale Thomas,Clinton Boyles, Danny Smith, Ron Blair, Robert Ballou, Jack Sodeman Jr., Travis Philo, Kody Swanson, Thomas Meseraull, Cody Gardner, Tracy Hines, Brad Lamberson, Tylar, Rankin, Ayrton Olsen, Brayden Fox, Cale Stinson, Josh Davis