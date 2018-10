GEORGETOWN, De. (October 27, 2018) — The Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series finale at Georgetown Speedway was rained out. After pushing the program back to Sunday due to rainy conditions on Saturday officials determined due to continued rain on Sunday to cancel the program. Ticket and pit pass buyers can get refunds at the track today or can mail in their tickets/wristbands to o BD Motorsports Media at 26781 Curlew Way Millsboro, DE 19966.