Brandeis Signs on to Sponsor The Midwest Sprint Car Series

From MSCS

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (January 26, 2019) — The Midwest Sprint Car Series announced today that a sponsorship deal has been finalized that will provide the series with a major sponsor for the 2019 season.

The series will now be referred to as the Brandeis Midwest Sprint Car Series. Brandeis Machinery sells, services, and rents mining and construction equipment, products, and services. This full service equipment dealer has been in business since 1908.

The Corporate headquarters for Brandeis is located on Watterson Trail in Louisville, KY. There are currently eight locations across Indiana and Kentucky. The Indiana locations are in Evansville, Indianapolis, and Fort Wayne. In Kentucky the Brandeis locations are at Corbin, Lexington, Paducah, Stanville, and Louisville.

This season’s first Brandeis Midwest Sprint Car Series race is set to be held on Saturday night April 13th. That is opening night at the Tri-State Speedway and the race is co-sanctioned with the United States Auto Club sprint cars. The feature will pay $5,000 to win.

Brandeis will continue in its role as the presenting sponsor for the series all season. The 2019 schedule has 20 sanctioned non-wing sprint car races in the offering. Brandeis will have and enjoy a presence as the activity unfolds around each speedway and concludes with the victory lane ceremony.

The potential for a sponsorship opportunity with Brandeis came to light during the fall events closing out the 2018 season. Brandeis and MSCS share marketing territory across the region. It became evident as talks continued that Sprint Car racing was an extra exciting opportunity to promote their business.

As the owner of the series, Tom Helfrich stated: â€œWe feel privileged and honored to have Brandeis Machinery as our presenting sponsor in 2019. This gives us the opportunity to pay a better point fund to our loyal drivers and also add credibility to our sport by having Brandeis on board.â€

The Brandeis Midwest Sprint Car Series will be entering it’s 19th consecutive year of operation. This time though the series will have a major sponsor. Additional benefits resulting from this offer will be announced prior to the season or as they become available for release. Visit www.brandeismachinery.com or www.mscssprints.com to find relative information and timely updates.