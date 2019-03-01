Brownells Big Guns Bash Tickets Available Friday

From Kendra Jacobs

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to Knoxville Raceway for the Brownells Big Guns Bash on June 14-15!

Last year the Outlaws swept the weekend. Will Team Knoxville keep the trophy in possession in 2019?

Be there for all of the action. Two-day ticket packages go on sale Friday, March 1. General admission tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for teens. General admission tickets for children 12 and under are free. Reserved seating is also available. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431.