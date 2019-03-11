Speed Shift TV Adds Australian 360 Sprintcar Championship to Broadcast Schedule

Inside Line Promotions

AVON, Ind. (March 10, 2019) – Speed Shift TV has added another international event to the broadcast schedule this month.

Kalgoorlie International Speedway in Boulder, Western Australia, Australia, will showcase the Australian 360 Sprintcar Championship on March 15-16. The marquee event welcomes many of the top racers in the country to vie for the coveted title.

Lap-by-lap action is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. local time each night, which is 5:30 a.m. (Eastern) in the United States.

A live viewing pass to watch all of the competition is only $21.10 USD each day.

For a list of all upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/schedule/ .

