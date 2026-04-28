Severe Storms Postpone Tuesday’s Roto-Rooter Midweek Series Race at Arrowhead Speedway

By Brian Walker

COLCORD, OKLA. (April 28, 2026) – Tuesday’s Roto-Rooter Midweek Series event at Arrowhead Speedway has been postponed as a severe weather threat rolls into the area capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and possibly tornadoes.

Arrowhead Speedway and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing officials are actively pursuing a potential makeup date for all parties, and will announce a decision once finalized. All pre-purchased tickets for the original April 28 event will be honored. If you do need a refund, please contact Arrowhead Speedway via email at info@arrowheadspeedway.com.

Up next for Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing is a two-step in Texas this weekend. In conjunction with NASCAR weekend at the big track, the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track will be in action on Thursday and Saturday, April 30 and May 2 for the Drydene Stockyard Stampede powered by RelaDyne. Defending event winner Rico Abreu and two-time TMS victor Brent Marks will be tasked with outrunning NASCAR invaders Kyle Larson and Corey Day.

The next event for the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series will come on Tuesday, May 19 when “Thunder on the Hill” takes center stage at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania. That night will be simulcasted live on FS1 and FloSports as the third event this season to be shown on live television. Ryan Timms and the Liebig Motortsports No. 10 will maintain their Midweek Series points lead over Tanner Thorson and Tyler Courtney entering next month.

Fans can buy tickets to all upcoming races at HighLimitRacing.com – remember, every pre-sale ticket purchase enters you to be selected for the DURST Dice Roll.

As always, every lap of the action will be streamed on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing. For more information and to subscribe to FloRacing, go to www.floracing.com/highlimit.