Many Activities Encompass AGCO Jackson Nationals Experience Beyond Racing

JACKSON, Minn. (March 13, 2019) – The AGCO Jackson Nationals is a little more than three months away and anticipation is already building.

The 41st edition of the marquee sprint car event hosted by Jackson Motorplex June 27-29 showcases the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. The top drivers in the country will vie for more than $305,000 in weekend winnings with both preliminary nights paying $10,000 to win before the finale offers $41,000 to win and $3,000 to start the A Main.

While the action on the track will be thrilling, there are plenty of activities on tap throughout the weekend.

A hauler parade kicks off the festivities on Wednesday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the Fan Fest. Race cars will be on display along with a $5 Burger Bar and live music from Hicktown Mafia starting at 8 p.m.

AGCO will host an open house on Friday, June 28, at the Intivity Center. MRN’s Winged Nation will be there showcasing driver interviews and fans can tour the AGCO factory.

Jackson Motorplex is offering a Meet-and-Greet of several track Hall of Fame members on Saturday, June 29, in the afternoon behind the main grandstand.

More events will be announced in the future.

AGCO Jackson Nationals tickets are available at http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com or by calling 507-822-7314.

The 2019 season gets underway on May 10 for the Great Lakes Shootout presented by Harvey’s Roofing featuring the Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars and the IRA Sprint Car Series along with Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids.

UP NEXT –

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a recently renovated 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts weekly races on most Fridays from May through September with Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars, 360 winged sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc among the featured classes. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .

