Feature Winners: March 15-17, 2019

Friday March 15, 2019

Kalgoorlie International Speedway – Mullingar, WA – AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Australian 360 Sprintcar Title – Ben Bucher

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Mini Cup – Carson Macedo

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association – Chase Johnson

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Austin Liggett

Saturday March 16, 2019

All-Tech Raceway – Lake City, FL – USA – Southeastern Sprint Car Series – Terry Witherspoon

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series – Chase Johnson

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints – Jacob Harris

Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburg, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Matt Covington

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

Kalgoorlie International Speedway – Mullingar, WA – AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Australian 360 Sprintcar Title – Kaiden Manders

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Danny Dietrich

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association – Joey Iest

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Michael Ing

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Darren Johnson

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Midget Cars – Kaidon Brown

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Matt Egel

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Limited Sprints – Marshall McDarmaid

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Midget Cars – Alex Bright

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series – Darren Mollenoyux

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Wayne Johnson

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Western Spring Shootout – Logan Schuchart

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – Michael Pickens

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Michael Pickens

Sunday March 17, 2019

Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Mark Smith

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Lucas Wolfe