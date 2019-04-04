Badger opener 17-days away at Beaver Dam Raceway

By Bryan Gapinski

Beaver Dam, WI, April 3—The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series is seventeen days away from kicking off season number 83 at Beaver Dam Raceway on Saturday Night April 20 with the running of the “The Wipperfurth Triple Crown”.

The 1/3-mile high banked clay oval will host the IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaw Sprint Car Series, the Auto Meter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series presented by Gandrud Chevrolet Performance Parts and Badger.

Badger has sanctioned fifty-eight midget events at the track since it reopened in 1993, in the current track design. It marks the eighth time the track will host the Badger season opening event. Badger will also compete at the track on Saturday Night July 27 and Sept. 14.

Defending champion Scott Hatton leads the list of entries for the event. Hatton has seven career Badger Midget feature victories at the track, trailing only Kevin Doty who has eight career Badger feature victories. Second through fifth in last year’s points are also excepted to compete in the event: Tyler Baran, Ryan Probst, Kevin Olson, and Chase McDermand.

2018 Beaver Dam Raceway Modified Champion Matt Rechek will make his midget debut at the event. Rechek will drive the No.5R Buzzard/Chevrolet owned by Chris & Auburn Breuer. Rechek won eight features at the track last season, six in the Sport Mod division, and two in Modifieds.

“It gonna be a learning curve but I’m happy the first race is at Beaver Dam, were hoping to gain some time with the car at the track’s two open practice sessions upcoming (April 6 and 13). I’m looking forward to running the many different tracks Badger will visit this season. I’m thankful for the great sponsors we have this year including: Breuer Metal Craftsmen/High Tier Automotive/James E. Bait & Tackle/Rechek Farms/Schepy’s Auto Body” commented Rechek who missed winning the Beaver Dam Raceway Sport Mod title by ten points.

The timetable for Beaver Dam is as follows: Pit Gates open at 2:30 pm; front gates at 3:30 pm; qualifying at 5:00 pm, racing to follow.

The series scheduled event on Saturday Night April 27 at Maquoketa (Iowa) Speedway has been cancelled.