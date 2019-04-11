Humboldt Speedway Up Next for NCRA Sprints and Joined by ASCS Sooner Region!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – April 11, 2019 – The “winged warriors” of the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing sprint car division are gearing up for their first-full point show for the 2019 race season as they will join the American Bank of Oklahoma American Sprint Car Series Sooner region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products on Friday night, April 19.

Last years’ event, between the two premiere 360 sprint car series in the region, saw ninth-starting Jonathan Cornell get the best of a thirty-car field to take the twenty-five-lap feature finale.

Gates will open at 6:00 PM with race action set for an 8:00 PM start time.

Grandstand admission is just $15 while children ages 5 and under will be admitted into the grandstands for free. For more track information, check out their website humboldtspeedway.com or call (620) 473-3694.

Information concerning the 30th anniversary season of the NCRA sprint car division can be obtained by accessing their official website www.racencra.com and their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series.