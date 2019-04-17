Placerville Speedway hosts championship point race number two this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – April 16, 2019…After being idle last week the Placerville Speedway will return to action in a big way on Easter weekend by playing host to a five-division program for championship point race number two this Saturday night.

As a special way to commemorate Easter there will be a guest appearance by the Easter Bunny for the little ones on Saturday from 4pm-5pm. Hitting the track for point race number two will be the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, the Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks, BCRA Midget Lites and Vintage Hard Tops. It’s sure to be another great evening of Saturday night dirt track racing that always offers fun for the whole family at Placerville Speedway.

Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox returns on Saturday looking to make it back-to-back with the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars. The two-time Mark Forni Classic champ held off a very fast Tony Gualda of Hollister for the victory on April 6th. Gualda also set fast time and captured his heat race at the opener. Roseville’s Sean Becker, Aromas, CA’s Justin Sanders and Mather’s Kalib Henry completed the top-five that night.

Two-time Chili Bowl Midget Nationals champion Rico Abreu will also join the Winged 360 Sprint Car field on Saturday. The Rutherford, California driver is set to sign autographs at his merchandise van in the midway from 4pm-4:30pm. Additional drivers expected for race two will include six-time and defending titlist Andy Forsberg, Bobby and Sean McMahan, Shane Hopkins, Jimmy Trulli, Mike Benson, Jodie Robinson, Chris Masters, DJ Freitas, CJ Humphreys and more.

The Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks will also compete for what will be their second point race of the 2019 season. At the opener it was former Placerville Speedway track champion Nick Baldwin who claimed victory. It was a solid way for Baldwin and the No. 17 team to begin the campaign after winning once last season. The top-five on April 6th was completed by Kevin Jinkerson, Dave Silva, Scott Grunert and Lonnie Leonard.

This Saturday marks the start of four consecutive weeks of racing for the Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks at the track. More drivers expected this weekend will include Mel Byers, Jesse Bryant, Jason Palmer, Jason Leonard, Tommie Sturgeon, Stephanie Hanson, Matthew Chacon and others.

For the first time this season we are going to be graced by the powerful and ground pounding Ltd. Late Models. Last season Matt Michelli picked off another Placerville Speedway title over Ray Trimble, Eddie Gardner, Jay Norton and Tyler Lightfoot. The BCRA Midget Lites and Vintage Hard Tops round out the five-division card on Saturday. Veteran Scott Kinney grabbed the first appearance by the Midget Lites on March 30th.

Adult tickets this Saturday will cost $15, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $13, children 6-11 are $6, kids five and under are free! Tickets can also be purchased online by clicking https://www.universe.com/events/2019-placerville-speedway-championship-pts-race-2-tickets-placerville-7B2PX9

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm each night. A happy hour will be offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. Drivers meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow. Live music will be performed in the grandstand midway by Mix Up from 4pm-6pm.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for 2019 sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday April 20: Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks, BCRA Midget Lites and Vintage Hard Tops

Saturday April 27: IMCA Dirt Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, Ltd. Late Models and Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks | Tilford Tribute

Saturday May 4: Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd Late Models, Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks and BCRA Midget Lites | Big Trophy Night

Saturday May 11: Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Vintage Hard Tops | The Carnett Clash