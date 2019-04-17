World of Outlaws tickets on sale for Dubuque Speedway debut on June 23

By Tony Veneziano

DUBUQUE, Iowa — April 15, 2019 — Tickets are now on sale for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series debut at Dubuque Speedway in Iowa on Sunday, June 23. Tickets can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Dubuque Speedway, which is a three-eighths-mile, will become the 10th track in the state of Iowa that the series has competed at dating back to the inaugural season of 1978. In 2017, the Outlaws made their debut at nearby West Liberty Raceway, with Shane Stewart picking up the win in that event.

Kasey Kahne, who retired from NASCAR competition, following the 2018 season, will be in action with the Outlaws on June 23, which will mark his Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway debut.

Leading the way this year is Brad Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing. Just behind Sweet is 10-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz, who pilots the No. 15 for Tony Stewart Racing.

Battling Sweet and Schatz in 2019 is stout group of full-time competitors, including David Gravel, 2013 series champion Daryn Pittman and Shane Stewart, along with fellow veteran drivers Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides and Ian Madsen.

Young drivers Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild, Jacob Allen and Brent Marks are all back on the road full-time in 2019. Carson Macedo is the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award.

For more information on tickets visit www.slspromotions.com.

