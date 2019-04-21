Matt Covington Captures ASCS Sooner/Mid-South Victory At Tri-State Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

POCOLA, Okla. (April 20, 2019) – Rolling into Tri-State Speedway with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products and the Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Region on Saturday, Matt Covington parked the T&L Foundry/Shark Racing Engines No. 95 in Victory Lane.

Marking the 24th time the Glenpool, Okla. driver has topped an ASCS Regional event, the night’s 25-lap affair saw Covington trading the top-stop numerous times with Blake Hahn. Leading the opening lap, Hahn would take over on Lap 2 with the Sage Fruit No. 52 out front until the pair traded the lead again on Lap 9.

Able to retake the point the following lap, Covington was able to keep pace out front the remainder of the A-Feature. Blake Hahn held on to second with Arkansas’ Tim Crawley in third. Moving through the field from ninth, Wayne Johnson grabbed fourth with Roger Crockett coming from eighth to fifth.

Ernie Ainsworth crossed sixth with Harli White seventh. Sean McClelland in eighth was trailed by Grady Chandler with Mickey Walker making up the top ten.

The next outing for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products is slated for Friday, May 3 at Red Dirt Raceway and is presented by Terry Mattox Promotions. The Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Region rolls again on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss.

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner / ASCS Mid-South

Tri-State Speedway – Pocola, Okla.

Saturday, April 20, 2019

Car Count: 21

Schure Built Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley, [4]; 2. 2W-Mickey Walker, [2]; 3. 95-Matt Covington, [5]; 4. 2-Joseph Miller, [3]; 5. 9$-Kyle Clark, [6]; 6. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [1]; 7. 44-Jared Sewell, [7]

Lightning Wings Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, [1]; 2. 22-Sean McClelland, [2]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett, [4]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [5]; 5. 26M-Fred Mattox, [3]; 6. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [7]; 7. D6-Dakota Gaines, [6]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [3]; 2. 17W-Harli White, [2]; 3. 3G-Paxton Gregory, [1]; 4. 23X-Grady Chandler, [5]; 5. 2K-Kenneth Walker, [4]; 6. 30X-Larry Bratti, [6]; 7. 99-Blake Jenkins, [7]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, [2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, [1]; 3. 1X-Tim Crawley, [3]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [9]; 5. 11-Roger Crockett, [8]; 6. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [4]; 7. 17W-Harli White, [6]; 8. 22-Sean McClelland, [7]; 9. 23X-Grady Chandler, [10]; 10. 2W-Mickey Walker, [5]; 11. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [15]; 12. 9$-Kyle Clark, [13]; 13. 26M-Fred Mattox, [16]; 14. 2-Joseph Miller, [12]; 15. D6-Dakota Gaines, [18]; 16. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [17]; 17. 3G-Paxton Gregory, [11]; 18. 2K-Kenneth Walker, [14]; 19. 30X-Larry Bratti, [19]; 20. 44-Jared Sewell, [20]; 21. 99-Blake Jenkins, [21]