Saturated Grounds Force Cancellation of Saturday’s Spring Classic at Federated Auto Parts Raceway

PEVELY, MO – April 27, 2019 — Persistent rain showers creating a high-water table and saturated grounds at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 have forced World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and track officials to cancel Saturday’s event at the raceway.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to Saturday’s event at Federated Auto Parts Raceway will receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until May 28, 2019 to request a refund. For more details call 844-DIRT-TIX to speak with a customer service representative about your options.

The Greatest Show on Dirt will continue its high-octane show through the Midwest, Sunday, April 28, at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Ill.

