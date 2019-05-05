Brandon Hanks Triumphant In Impact Signs Open Wheel Showdown

From Bryan Hulbert

WHEATLAND, Mo. (May 4, 2019) Making the trip from Burlison, Tennessee to Wheatland, Mo. Brandon Hanks made the miles worthwhile with a late race pass on Seth Bergman to win the 8th annual Impact Signs Open Wheel Showdown with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products and Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Taking the lead on Lap 3 from Randy Martin, the Corridor Electric No. 23 of Seth Bergman set the pace on the field through Lap 19. Making a small mistake off the second turn that caused Seth to slide up the track, Brandon Hanks, who had moved up from fourth at the drop of the green. capitalized and was able to take over the point.

Able to hold off any challenges through a late race caution, Hanks was able to open his advantage to 2.377 seconds at the drop of the checkered flag. Seth Bergman held onto second with Alex Sewell moving up from eighth to the final podium step. Sean McClelland in fourth was chased to the line by 12th starting, Miles Paulus.

Advancing out of a B-Feature, Austin Alumbaugh made good use of the 30-lap A-Feature to pick up 10 positions. Making an equally impressive run, Kyle Bellm from 17th came up to seventh, but Jonathan Cornell was able to pass the most cars, coming from 19th to eighth. Fred Mattox and Mitchell Moore completed the top ten.

The Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps races again on Friday, May 10 at U.S. 36 Raceway with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products going green again as well on Friday, May 10 at Creek County Speedway.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

8th annual Impact Signs Open Wheel Showdown

ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, MO

Saturday, May 4, 2019

Schure Built Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [2]

2. 26M-Fred Mattox, [4]

3. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [1]

4. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [5]

5. 92J-J.R. Topper, [3]

6. 13-Brayden Gaylord, [8]

7. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [6]

8. 5D-Zach Daum, [7]

Lightning Wings Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22S-Steven Shebester, [4]

2. 11AZ-Colton Fisher, [2]

3. 21-Miles Paulus, [3]

4. 38-Cody Baker, [1]

5. 9M-Chad Goff, [6]

6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [5]

7. 49B-Ben Brown, [8]

8. 77-J.C. Wilson, [7]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Randy Martin, [4]

2. 51-Mitchell Moore, [1]

3. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [2]

4. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [3]

5. 35-Jonathan Cornell, [5]

6. 0A-Dustin Adams, [7]

7. 9$-Kyle Clark, [8]

8. 11-Austin O’Neal, [6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Sean McClelland, [3]

2. 84-Brandon Hanks, [6]

3. 44-Jared Sewell, [2]

4. 37H-Nicholas Howard, [5]

5. 23X-Grady Chandler, [4]

6. 0-Steven Russell, [7]

7. 5-Kory Bales, [1]

8. 93-Taylor Walton, [8]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Alex Sewell, [2]

2. 23-Seth Bergman, [6]

3. 3V-Tyler Utz, [4]

4. 15D-Andrew Deal, [5]

5. 4-Evan Martin, [3]

6. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [1]

7. 22X-Riley Goodno, [8]

8. 81-Tanner Gebhardt, [7]

B-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [1]

2. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [3]

3. 35-Jonathan Cornell, [5]

4. 13-Brayden Gaylord, [4]

5. 0A-Dustin Adams, [6]

6. 93-Taylor Walton, [11]

7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [8]

8. 9$-Kyle Clark, [9]

9. 77-J.C. Wilson, [12]

10. 92J-J.R. Topper, [7]

11. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [10]

12. 5-Kory Bales, [13]

13. 15D-Andrew Deal, [2]

B-Main #2 (12 Laps)

1. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [2]

2. 0-Steven Russell, [6]

3. 9M-Chad Goff, [3]

4. 4-Evan Martin, [7]

5. 37H-Nicholas Howard, [1]

6. 38-Cody Baker, [4]

7. 49B-Ben Brown, [8]

8. 22X-Riley Goodno, [9]

9. 11-Austin O’Neal, [13]

10. 23X-Grady Chandler, [5]

11. 81-Tanner Gebhardt, [12]

12. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [10]

13. 5D-Zach Daum, [11]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 84-Brandon Hanks, [4]

2. 23-Seth Bergman, [1]

3. 8-Alex Sewell, [8]

4. 22-Sean McClelland, [5]

5. 21-Miles Paulus, [12]

6. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [16]

7. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [17]

8. 35-Jonathan Cornell, [19]

9. 26M-Fred Mattox, [7]

10. 51-Mitchell Moore, [10]

11. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [13]

12. 11AZ-Colton Fisher, [9]

13. 0-Steven Russell, [18]

14. 3V-Tyler Utz, [11]

15. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [6]

16. 14-Randy Martin, [2]

17. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [15]

18. 9M-Chad Goff, [20]

19. 22S-Steven Shebester, [3]

20. 44-Jared Sewell, [14]