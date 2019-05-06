Sides Motorsports Welcomes Tim Kaeding Back for Eldora Doubleheader

From Inside Line Promotions

BARTLETT, Tn. (May 6, 2019) – Sides Motorsports will have a two-car team at Eldora Speedway this weekend.

Tim Kaeding is joining Jason Sides as team drivers during the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series doubleheader at the high-banked oval on Friday and Saturday.

“I don’t think TK’s been there in a while so it’ll be fun to watch him,” Sides said. “It helps me because it’s another driver that can talk about what we need to do. I think it’s good to have two guys bouncing ideas off each other.”

Sides has two career World of Outlaws wins at Eldora Speedway. He won the Kings Royal in 2004 and was victorious during a World of Outlaws show in 2009.

“I figure with all the weather the track will be somewhat wetter than normal, which could be good,” he said. “There might be a top and a bottom.”

World of Outlaws races rained out last weekend at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., and at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind.