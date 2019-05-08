World of Outlaws Reschedule Jacksonville and Haubstadt

From Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (May 7, 2019) — After rain spoiled recent events at Jacksonville Speedway and Tri-State Speedway, the two races have found new dates this season on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series schedule.

Jacksonville Speedway, in Jacksonville, Ill., has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25. The event will start as an entirely new show.

Tri-State Speedway, in Haubstadt, Ind., has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 13.

“We’re pleased we were able to work with the track promoters to find new dates for these events in the busy World of Outlaws schedule,” said Carlton Reimers, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Director. “We’re not alone this year in dealing with Mother Nature, but we thank our tracks, competitors and fans for keeping a positive outlook.”

Fans who attended the canceled Jacksonville Speedway race should continue to hold on to their wristband and tickets from the event. Also, Aaron Reutzel’s Qualifying time of 10.028 seconds set at Jacksonville Speedway before the event was rained out will stand as the track record.

For further information about the Jacksonville Speedway event, call the track at 217-207-3005 or go to www.JacksonvilleSpeedway.com. For further information on the Tri-State Speedway event, call the track at 812-768-5995 or visit www.TriStateSpeedway.com.

