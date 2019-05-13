Andy Forsberg and F&F Racing Go Back to Back at Placerville Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

One week after scoring his 60th career Placerville Speedway feature event win, Andy Forsberg wasted no time grabbing his 61st, as he bested a talented field of cars assembled at Placerville Speedway on Saturday night.

“The first couple of starts really didn’t go my way, but luckily there was a couple of redo’s and I figured it out, and was able to get this car back into victory lane,” Andy Forsberg said.

Jumping into second quickly after taking the green flag from the fourth starting position, Forsberg would find himself chasing after Jodie Robinson, who was up front out early.

Battling with Robinson’s father early in his career, the new age Robinson Vs Forsberg battle saw the Auburn, CA driver jump into the lead on the race’s fourth lap following a restart.

Working the bottom groove, Forsberg would lead the way but young Robinson was persistent as she went to work on the high, scary side of the speedway.

As the yellow flew on the seventh lap, Forsberg would opt to change lines as he would now work the top and force Robinson to try elsewhere as he worked the Placerville Speedway cushion.

The final restart on lap 14, saw Forsberg get away from the field and get into traffic during the waning laps. With action going on behind him, Forsberg would cruise to the win by over 2 seconds, as he picked up his third win of the season on the famed red dirt.

Early in the night, Forsberg would get off to a great start as he earned quick time honors aboard the Econo Lube-n-Tune and Brakes/Geico Local Office/PitStopUSA backed entry.

“These youngsters are getting better and better each week, and it is not good for old guys like myself,” Andy Forsberg said with a smile. “We will keep them behind us as long as we can, but still feels great to get a win.”

ON TAP: F&F Racing and Andy Forbserg head to Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, CA this Friday and Saturday night for the Peter Murphy Classic with the SCCT.

2019 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-9, Wins-3, Top 5’s-5, Top 10’s-6.

