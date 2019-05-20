BRANDT Professional Agriculture to Sponsor Inaugural Corn Belt Nationals

From Kendra Jacobs

KNOXVILLE, IOWA (May 20, 2019) — BRANDT, a leading agriculture retailer and manufacturer of agricultural specialty products, is expanding its support of Knoxville Raceway. The title partner of BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night of the Knoxville Nationals, BRANDT will now also be the title partner of the inaugural BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals on July 5-6, 2019 at Knoxville Raceway.

“The Corn Belt Nationals is a big event that everyone in the non-wing sprint car racing community is looking forward to,” said John McCoy, Promoter and Race Director at Knoxville Raceway. “Having a national company like BRANDT, which all of us in an Ag community know, support this event shows the reach and growth of dirt track racing.”

The BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals will feature the top drivers from both the Amsoil USAC National Sprint Car Series and the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints Series. Non-wing sprint cars have competed at Knoxville Raceway for the past two consecutive years with Justin Grant and Tyler Courtney taking the checkers, respectively.

“Knoxville Raceway provides a unique platform for us to communicate directly to farmers across the corn belt,” said Rod Riech, Director of Marketing for BRANDT. “The stands are always full of farmers-our customers-at Knoxville. This race will help us remind them that they can buy our products from agriculture retailers coast-to-coast.”

The BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals will kick-off with a Fourth of July celebration, including a concert and fireworks at Knoxville Raceway on Thursday, July 4. The drivers take to the track on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 with $20,000 going to Saturday’s winner. 360 winged sprint cars will also compete on Friday while 410 winged sprint cars will race on Saturday.

Tickets for the inaugural BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals are available here or by calling the Knoxville Raceway ticket office at 641-842-5431. Tickets start at $20 for adults, $15 for teens and $10 for children 12 and under on Friday. Saturday’s tickets increase by $5.

For more information about Knoxville Raceway and the BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals visit www.knoxvilleraceway.com, like Knoxville Raceway on Facebook, or follow Knoxville Raceway on Instagram and @KnoxvilleRaces on Twitter. The Knoxville Raceway app is also a free download for all Apple and Android devices.

About BRANDT Professional Agriculture: A leading agricultural company, BRANDT consists of three divisions – Specialty Formulations, Retail Agronomy and Dealer Support – serving growers around the globe. Founded in 1953 by Glen Brandt and his sister Evelyn Brandt Thomas to help Illinois farmers adopt new and profitable technologies, the company has experienced aggressive growth under the leadership of President and CEO Rick Brandt. BRANDT’s focus is providing the products and services that give growers the best opportunity for maximum return while building a stronger, healthier and more abundant food supply. www.brandt.co

About Knoxville Raceway: Located on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa, Knoxville Raceway is a 1/2-mile dirt track that hosts winged 410, 360 and Pro Sprint sprint car racing nearly every Saturday night from April to September. The “Sprint Car Capital of the World” also hosts the Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store, sprint car racing’s most prestigious event, as well as the Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals presented by Weld Racing, the My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank and the Corn Belt Nationals. Knoxville Raceway is the third-largest outdoor stadium in Iowa with 20,322 seats and 32 VIP suites.