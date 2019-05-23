Eldora Ups the Kings Royal Winner’s Share to $175,000!

For the first time since the first Kings Royal in 1984 the winner will get a significant pay raise. Eldora Speedway announced on Thursday they are raising the winner’s share of Eldora’s largest sprint car race to $175,000.

For the first 35 years the Kings Royal paid $50,000 to the winner, which at its inception was the highest paying winners share for any sprint car race. Boosting the winner’s take to $175,000 once again makes the 36th edition of the Kings Royal the highest paying sprint car race to win in the world featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

The 2019 edition of the Kings Royal will take place July 18th, 19th, and 20th. Recently added to the Kings Royal weekend is makeup for #letsracetwo featuring the World of Outlaws and the USAC National Sprint Car Championship on July 17th.