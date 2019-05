From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 24, 2019) — More heavy rains hit Knoxville Raceway Friday morning and more are expected causing officials to cancel the Jersey Freeze/Dennison Racing Tees Night event on Friday, May 24. We’ll try it again, Saturday night, May 25. The 410’s, 360’s and Pro Sprints presented by Pace Performance will all be in action on Slideways Karting Center/Knoxville Hospital & Clinics Night.