Lorne Wofford Victorious With ASCS Southwest At Canyon Speedway Park

From Bryan Hulbert

PEORIA, Ariz. (May 26, 2019) Leading start to finish at Canyon Speedway Park, New Mexico’s Lorne Wofford topped the ASCS Southwest Region Sunday night for his 10th career victory with the Arizona based tour.

Getting ahead of pole sitter J.T. Imperial, the driver of the No. 7 held on for a second-place finish with Josh Grady moving up two spots to third. Saturday’s winner, Eric Wilkins, moved up to fourth after starting eighth with Missouri’s Hunter Schuerenberg in fifth.

Colton Hardy in sixth was trailed by Jesse Baker, Billy Chester, Alex Pettas, and James Aragon to make up the top ten.

The ASCS Southwest Region runs again on June 22 at Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Ariz.

ASCS Southwest Region

Canyon Speedway Park

Peoria, AZ

Sunday, May 26, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Lorne Wofford, [2]

2. 2B-Billy Chester III, [4]

3. 12J-Josh Grady, [3]

4. 8-Eric Wilkins, [7]

5. 115-Nick Parker, [5]

6. 99-James Aragon, [6]

7. 6-Bud Rowe, [1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 15-Chris Bonneau, [2]

2. 7-J.T. Imperial, [6]

3. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg, [5]

4. 2-Alex Pettas, [1]

5. 74-Colton Hardy, [3]

6. 22-Jesse Baker, [4]

7. 98-R.J. Johnson, [7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 18-Lorne Wofford, [2]

2. 7-J.T. Imperial, [1]

3. 12J-Josh Grady, [5]

4. 8-Eric Wilkins, [8]

5. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg, [7]

6. 74-Colton Hardy, [10]

7. 22-Jesse Baker, [12]

8. 2B-Billy Chester III, [4]

9. 2-Alex Pettas, [6]

10. 99-James Aragon, [11]

11. 98-R.J. Johnson, [13]

12. 15-Chris Bonneau, [3]

13. 6-Bud Rowe, [14]

14. 115-Nick Parker, [9]