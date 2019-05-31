URSS Heading to Dodge CityRacewayPark This Saturday Night!

By David Smith Jr.

May 29, 2019 – The POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing kicks back into racing action this coming Saturday night (June 1) as they make their second appearance of the season at Dodge CityRacewayPark in Dodge City, Kansas in a showdown with the tracks Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car division.

This event will be a tune-up for the upcoming third annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals that are set to take place June 13-15.

Brian Herbert will come into the night’s racing action as the current point leader while two-time and defending tour champion Zach Blurton is just four-points behind.

Drivers making up positions three-tenth in the early season point standings include: Kade Hagins, Tracey Hill, Aaron Ploussard, Dalton Webb, Martens, Andy Shouse, Steven Richardson and Brandon Anderson.

Twenty-eight drivers competed in that first event back in April at DCRP and officials expected about that many this weekend for the $700-to-win feature finale.

Pit gates will open at 3:00 PM with grandstand gates opening at 5:00 PM. Hot laps begin at 7:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:30 PM start time.

Grandstand adult general admission is $15 while kids eleven and under will be admitted for free into the grandstands. All pit passes are just $30.

More information pertaining to the URSS can be obtained by accessing the tracks official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and their facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series. Questions and inquires about the series can be answered by calling series president Rick Salem (785) 475-7010.

Learn more about Dodge CityRacewayPark by accessing their official track website www.dodgecityraceway.com.

In the staging area: After this Saturday night’s event at Dodge City Raceway Park, the “Rebels” will gear for their first and only 2019 scheduled appearance at El Paso County Speedway in Callahan, Colorado on Saturday night, June 8.