Rain Wins ASCS Speedweek Opener At Route 66 Motor Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

AMARILLO, Texas (June 1, 2019) – While the radar showed the rain had passed, Mother Nature had other things in mind as a small shower after the Driver’s Meeting moved through, only to have the final blow strike just as the track was just about ready to go at Route 66 Motor Speedway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Everyone in attendance received 50 show-up points. This marks the seventh weather-related cancellation on the season.

The next event for the 2019 ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek will be Tuesday, June 4 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas with gates opening at 6:00 P.M. and racing at 8:00 P.M. Admission is $25 for adults with discounts for Senior, Military, and Kids 13-15 paying $10. Kids 12 and under get in free. More information on the Devil’s Bowl can be found online at http://www.devilsbowl.com.