Five Nights of POWRi SPEED Week

From POWRi

The most electric week of the year for POWRi Racing is only one week away. Scheduled for five nights of racing at five different tracks, the sixth annual Illinois Speedweek runs from Wednesday, June 12 through Sunday, June 16 with appearances at Belle-Clair Speedway, Fayette County Speedway, Jacksonville Speedway, Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway.

Hosting the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Outlaw Micro League for all five nights, fans in attendance and watching worldwide on www.speedshifttv.com will be treated to a thrilling week of wheel-to-wheel action.

It all begins on Wednesday, June 12 with a trip to Belle-Clair Speedway in Belleville, Illinois. A high-paced, high-intensity 1/5th-mile bullring, “Belle-Vegas” has been the site of many memorable and iconic moments in POWRi history. Most recently, Austin Brown conquered a May visit to Belle-Clair, however, Tanner Thorson enters as the defending Speedweek Midget winner at BCS.

The show moves on to Fayette County Speedway on Thursday, June 13 for the second round. A quarter-mile facility located in Brownstown, Illinois, last year’s Speedweek Midget race at FCS offered a slidejob city affair with Thorson topping Tanner Carrick and Logan Seavey.

On Friday night, June 14, the third round of Illinois Speedweek takes us to the always-exciting Jacksonville Speedway. Known for gnarly cushions against the fence, three-story sliders and action from front-to-back, the Jacksonville, Illinois quarter-mile has given fans plenty remarkable races over the years.

Macon Speedway is the scene for the Saturday, June 15 showing as the fourth round of Speedweek goes to the shortest track on the schedule. A tiny, yet enticing 1/5th-mile in Macon, Illinois, Macon always offers a unique challenge to the Midgets and Micros with a narrow, high-banked surface that creates nail-biting side-by-side battles.

A pair of championships will be on the line at Lincoln Speedway on Sunday, June 16 as the fifth and final round of Speedweek will conclude a big week. A small quarter-mile in Lincoln, Illinois, Lincoln has hosted several championship deciding races, including the 2017 race when Logan Seavey won his first-career POWRi National Midget feature over Michael Pickens.

For fans unable to attend in person, Speed Shift TV will have a live pay-per-view broadcast for all five nights at www.speedshifttv.com. You can also follow along on POWRi social media for live updates, race results, lineups and event recaps.

For more information, log on to www.powri.com, follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter, or “like” POWRi on Facebook.