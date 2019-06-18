All Stars Rained Out at Sharon and Wayne County

ORRVILLE, Ohio (June 18, 2019) — Despite best efforts involving a contingency plan involving two different tracks the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will not contest Ohio Sprint Speedweek on Tuesday.

The fifth round of Ohio Sprint Speedweek originally scheduled at Sharon Speedway was cancelled due to rain and wet grounds early on Tuesday morning. All Star officials announced Monday night if Sharon had to cancel before 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday they would attempt to race at Wayne County Speedway. Unfortunately Wayne County also is experiencing inclement weather and was forced to cancel as well.

Ohio Sprint Speedweek is scheduled to continue on Wednesday night at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio.