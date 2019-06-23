Ballou Wins Darland Memorial, Injured in Crash

KOKOMO, In. (June 23, 2019) — In a bizarre set of circumstances Robert Ballou won the Bob Darland Memorial on Sunday night at Kokomo Speedway, but there was no time to celebrate Ballou’s dominating performance. Just after taking the checkered flag Ballou slammed into a stopped car just past the flagstand and turned over. Ballous was assisted from the car by track medical personnel. In an update posted by Ballou’s team he suffered two fractures in his arm from the accident.

Ballou started on the front row and dominated the 30-lap affair. Justin Grant, Chris Windom, Scotty Wier, and Kevin Thomas Jr. rounded out the top five.

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, IN

Sunday June 23, 2019

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps): 1. 12 – Robert Ballou, 2. 97X – Tyler Hewitt, 3. 18 – Jarrett Andretti, 4. 00 – Thomas Meseraull, 5. 41 – Cole Ketcham, 6. 42 – Brayden Clark, 7. 01 – Anthony D’Alessio

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps): 1. 74X – Josh Hodges, 2. 42 – Dave Darland, 3. 19 – Kevin Thomas Jr, 4. 66S – Corey Smith, 5. 53 – Brayden Fox, 6. 22 – Koby Barksdale, 7. 16K – Ben Knight

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps): 1. 4P – Scotty Weir, 2. 4 – Justin Grant, 3. 5G – Chris Windom, 4. 14 – Jaden Rogers, 5. 5M – Max Adams, 6. 27 – Evan Mosley, 7. 78 – Adam Byrkett

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 12 – Robert Ballou, 2. 4 – Justin Grant, 3. 5G – Chris Windom, 4. 4P – Scotty Wier, 5. 19 – Kevin Thomas Jr, 6. 42 – Dave Darland, 7. 74X – Josh Hodges, 8. 18 – Jarrett Andretti, 9. 97X – Tyler Hewitt, 10. 14 – Jaden Rogers, 11. 66S – Corey Smith, 12. 22 – Koby Barksdale, 13. 5M – Max Adams, 14. 53 – Brayden Fox, 15. 32 – Brayden Clark16. 16K – Ben Knight, 17. 41 – Cole Ketcham, 18. 00 – Thomas Meseraull, 19. 78 – Adam Byrkett, 20. 27 – Evan Mosley. DNS: 01 – Anthony D’Alessio