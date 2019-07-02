10th Annual Salute to Harry Turner Saturday at Wilmot Raceway

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, WI, July 1—A doubleheader of traditional midget auto racing events awaits the Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series this upcoming weekend July 6-7. The 10th annual “Salute to Harry Turner” at Wilmot (Wis.) Raceway on Saturday July 6, followed by Sunday Night July 7 at Angell Park Speedway for the “38th annual Pepsi Midget Nationals”.

Last year Ryan Probst scored his first career Badger victory edging 2017 Turner Race winner Scott Hatton. Jack Routson enters the event with a fifty-point lead over Chase McDermand. Racing action will also include the The Auto Meter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series presented by Gandrud Chevrolet Performance Parts, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandits. Grandstands open at 5:00 pm, with racing starting at 6:45 pm.

Midget auto racing’s third oldest continuous running event highlights the next evening Sunday Night at Angell Park Speedway “The 38th annual Pepsi Midget Nationals”.

Four complete programs of heat and feature races will highlight the evenings events. The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will sanction the Nationals event. California’s Tanner Carrick returns to defend his Pepsi Nationals title driving the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports entry.

Badger will run a complete program. The Auto Meter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series presented by Gandrud Chevrolet Performance Parts, will race the first of two for non-wing series this year at the 1/3-mile clay oval. The Wisconsin Dirt racing Legends return for their third night at the track, this season. Grandstand seating opens at 4:00 pm; practice at 5:30 pm; with racing to follow. At the end of the racing events will be the famous Angell Park Budweiser fireworks show.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Jack Routson 585; 2. Chase McDermand 535; 3. Ryan Probst 484; 4. Zach Boden 422; 5. Kevin Olson 391; 6. Mike Stroik 356; 7. Chase Jones 346; 8. Scott Hatton 334; 9. Brian Peterson 325; 10. Matt ReChek 319.

Previous Pepsi Midget Nationals Champions: 2018: Tanner Carrick, 2017: Zach Daum, 2016: Carson Macedo, 2015: Rico Abreu, 2014: Christopher Bell, 2013: Zach Daum, 2012: Caleb Armstrong, 2011: Rained Out, 2010: Tracy Hines, 2009: Josh Wise, 2008: Brady Bacon, 2007: Jerry Coons Jr., 2006: Rained Out, 2005: Scott Hatton, 2004: Scott Hatton, 2003: Davey Ray, 2002: Tracy Hines, 2001: Tracy Hines, 2000: Jay Drake, 1999: Dan Boorse, 1998: Kevin Olson, 1997: Kevin Olson, 1996: Randy Koch, 1995: Kevin Doty, 1994: Kevin Doty, 1993: Page Jones, 1992: Marty Davis, 1991: Stevie Reeves, 1990: Kevin Doty, 1989: Kevin Doty, 1988: Kevin Doty, 1987: Kevin Olson, 1986: Kevin Olson, 1985: Rich Volger, 1984: Dan Boorse, 1983: Kevin Olson, 1982: Bill Engelhart.

Previous Salute to Harry Turner Champions: 2018: Ryan Probst, 2017: Scott Hatton, 2013: Brad Kuhn, 2012: Andrew Felker, 2011: Brad Kuhn, 2009: Brad Loyet, 2007: Chad DeSelle, 2006: Brad Kuhn, 2005: Mike Hess.