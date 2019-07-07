Boden Scores First Career Badger Midget Victory

From Bryan Gapinski

WILMOT, Wi. (July 6, 2019) — Zach Boden won the 10th annual “Salute to Harry Turner” Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series feature Saturday Night at Wilmot Raceway. The win marked the first career series feature victory for the third-year driver.

Boden jumped into the lead at the start of the event, closely followed by Jordan Mattson. The events only caution appeared on Lap 7 when second place Mattson came to a stop, retiring from the event. On the restart Tristan Koenings escaped injury in a Turn One flip.

Boden led Brian Peterson, and Chase McDermand on the restart. McDermand took over second place at the mid-way point. Boden’s advantage was a 1.8 second lead over McDermand, with five laps remaining. Boden caught the tail of the field two laps later, allowing McDermand to quickly “cut into” Bodens lead.

Boden driving the Harlan Kittelson owned Bullet/Ford Duratech No. 2 finished 0.34 seconds ahead of the fast closing McDermand. Peterson, Ryan Probst, and rookie Matt Rechek, rounded out the top five.

“I got really slowed down by the lapped cars the last couple of laps, but I was committed to running the bottom, I knew someone had to be closing on me, I finished second to Scott (Hatton) in this race two-years ago during my rookie year, it’s great to finally get a win” commented Boden after the victory.

Routson leads McDermand by twenty points entering the Sunday Night’s July 7 “38th annual Pepsi Midget Nationals” event at Angell Park Speedway.

Wilmot Raceway

Wilmot, WI

Saturday July 6, 2019

Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

Feature (20 Laps)

1. Zach Boden

2. Chase McDermand

3. Brian Peterson

4. Ryan Probst

5. Matt Rechek

6. Jeff Zelinski

7. Jack Routson

8. Scott Hatton

9. Kevin Olson

10. Kurt Mayhew

11. Mike Stroik

12. Jim Fuerst

13. Kyle Koch

14. Jeremy Douglas

15. R.J. Corson

16. Denny Smith

17. Harrison Kleven

18. Shay Sassano

19. Pat Henson

20. Jordan Mattson

21. Tristan Koenings

22. Mike Ungar

8-lap Advance Fastening Supply Semi Feature Winner: Hatton.

8-lap AutoMeter Heat Race Winner: Mayhew.

8-lap Engler Machine Heat Race Winner: Mattson.

8-lap Madison Extinguisher Heat Race Winner: Rechek.

Schoenfeld Headers Fast Time: Routson, 16.025 seconds.

Cars Present: 25 Feature Lap Leaders: Boden 1-20.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Jack Routson 650; 2. Chase McDermand 630; 3. Ryan Probst 568; 4. Zach Boden 529; 5. Kevin Olson 453; 6. Brian Peterson 413; 7. Mike Stroik 356; 8. Matt Rechek 391; 9. Scott Hatton 390; 10. Chase Jones 346.

Qualifying

1. 23Z-Zach Raidart, 15.921[32]

2. 01-Chris Dodd, 15.954[23]

3. 18-Nick Petska, 15.963[9]

4. 38-Allen Hafford, 15.998[27]

5. 4-Jordan Paulsen, 16.171[5]

6. 40-Tim Cox, 16.205[17]

7. 21Z-Ryan Zielski, 16.237[33]

8. 19K-Derek Crane, 16.251[12]

9. 41-Dennis Spitz, 16.275[25]

10. 0-John Fahl, 16.297[28]

11. 91-Jimmy Sivia, 16.315[10]

12. 51-Charles Spoonmore, 16.398[30]

13. 9-Greg Olsen, 16.440[14]

14. 89-George Gaertner Jr, 16.496[2]

15. 77-James Walldan, 16.511[4]

16. 20-Natalie Klemko, 16.522[26]

17. 29-Randy Stanford, 16.523[29]

18. 93-Travis Mahoney, 16.642[24]

19. K9-Andrew Kiedrowski, 16.648[21]

20. 00-Paul Shaffer, 16.757[15]

21. 1-Rod Colburn, 16.841[11]

22. 70-Chris Klemko, 16.880[18]

23. 22-Greg Alt, 17.001[6]

24. 50-Rusty Egan, 17.019[31]

25. 2-Tommy Colburn, 17.143[3]

26. 12-Shawn Swim, 17.236[20]

27. 29OG-Tom Eller, 17.322[22]

28. 39-William Huck, 17.400[7]

29. 11-Lance Walldan, 17.501[19]

30. 94-Jim Wehrman, 17.736[16]

31. 61-Zach Hansen, [1]

32. 6B-Vince Bartolotta, [13]

33. 66-Kevin Frederiksen, [8]

Heat Race #1

1. 9-Greg Olsen, [1]

2. 4-Jordan Paulsen, [3]

3. 20-Natalie Klemko, [5]

4. 41-Dennis Spitz, [2]

5. 23Z-Zach Raidart, [4]

6. 2-Tommy Colburn, [7]

7. 1-Rod Colburn, [6]

8. 11-Lance Walldan, [8]

9. (DNF) 66-Kevin Frederiksen, [9]

Heat Race #2

1. 89-George Gaertner Jr, [1]

2. 0-John Fahl, [2]

3. 01-Chris Dodd, [4]

4. 40-Tim Cox, [3]

5. 70-Chris Klemko, [6]

6. 12-Shawn Swim, [7]

7. 93-Travis Mahoney, [5]

8. 94-Jim Wehrman, [8]

Heat Race #3

1. 91-Jimmy Sivia, [2]

2. 21Z-Ryan Zielski, [3]

3. 18-Nick Petska, [4]

4. 77-James Walldan, [1]

5. 29OG-Tom Eller, [7]

6. K9-Andrew Kiedrowski, [5]

7. 61-Zach Hansen, [8]

8. 22-Greg Alt, [6]

Heat Race #4

1. 19K-Derek Crane, [3]

2. 38-Allen Hafford, [4]

3. 29-Randy Stanford, [1]

4. 51-Charles Spoonmore, [2]

5. 00-Paul Shaffer, [5]

6. 50-Rusty Egan, [6]

7. 6B-Vince Bartolotta, [8]

8. 39-William Huck, [7]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 93-Travis Mahoney, [1]

2. 50-Rusty Egan, [3]

3. 12-Shawn Swim, [5]

4. 2-Tommy Colburn, [4]

5. 61-Zach Hansen, [7]

6. 6B-Vince Bartolotta, [8]

7. 22-Greg Alt, [9]

8. 94-Jim Wehrman, [12]

9. 1-Rod Colburn, [6]

10. 39-William Huck, [10]

11. (DNF) 11-Lance Walldan, [11]

12. (DNF) K9-Andrew Kiedrowski, [2]

DNS: 66-Kevin Frederiksen,

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 91-Jimmy Sivia, [1]

2. 40-Tim Cox, [3]

3. 23Z-Zach Raidart, [8]

4. 4-Jordan Paulsen, [4]

5. 18-Nick Petska, [6]

6. 01-Chris Dodd, [7]

7. 21Z-Ryan Zielski, [11]

8. 38-Allen Hafford, [5]

9. 19K-Derek Crane, [2]

10. 9-Greg Olsen, [10]

11. 0-John Fahl, [12]

12. 89-George Gaertner Jr, [9]

13. 70-Chris Klemko, [19]

14. 29-Randy Stanford, [13]

15. 20-Natalie Klemko, [14]

16. 41-Dennis Spitz, [15]

17. 77-James Walldan, [17]

18. 51-Charles Spoonmore, [16]

19. 00-Paul Shaffer, [18]

20. 29OG-Tom Eller, [20]

21. 50-Rusty Egan, [22]

22. 93-Travis Mahoney, [21]

23. 12-Shawn Swim, [23]

24. 2-Tommy Colburn, [24]