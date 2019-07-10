Grizzly Nationals Next For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series At Gallatin Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

BELGRADE, Mont. (July 8, 2019) The race weekend where Victory Lane takes more guts than the race itself, the fourth annual NAPA of Montana Grizzly Nationals is set for this Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont. with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“The Grizzly Nationals is such a cool event. Getting to stand in Victory Lane with a real Grizzly Bear is an experience I don’t think I’ll ever be able to top,” said Blake Hahn who swept the inaugural event in 2016. “I was nervous at first, but once he got to the car and the trainer started working with him, it was like standing next to a giant dog that drooled a lot. He was calm as could be and was all about the candy he was getting. I really hope we can get rolling this weekend and get another picture with him.”

In three events, covering six nights of racing at the Gallatin Speedway, three drivers have had the chance to stand next to Adam the Grizzly Bear. Blake Hahn in 2016 was followed by a weekend sweep by Wayne Johnson in 2017. Matt Covington added his name to the list of winners on July 6, 2018, with Canada’s Skylar Gee getting the finale victory on July 7, 2018.

Gee’s win broke a streak of Oklahoma born winners at the three-eighths-mile oval. The win as also the first for Skylar with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Going into the NAPA of Montana Grizzly Nationals, the chase of the top spot with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is still hotly contested with the top five drivers only separated by 80 markers.

Following the Fred Brownfield Classic, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. shot back to the top of the overall driver standings by 44 points. Leading Brodix National Rookie of the Year contender, John Carney II, holds the runner-up spot with Blake Hahn slipping from the top to third following the use of Provisional at the Brownfield Classic. Scott Bogucki holds fourth with 2019 Brownfield Classic winner, Matt Covington, in fifth.

Regaining some ground on the season, Roger Crockett is 104 markers out of the top five in tour standings. Picking up the 2019 Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup, Canada’s Robbie Price sits seventh with Harli White in pursuit. Picking up his first ASCS Regional Tour victory this past Saturday night at Big Sky Speedway, Jordon Mallett continues to pick up speed and currently holds ninth. Another driver finding more speed is Alex Hill who holds tenth but is under pressure from 2019 National Tour Rookie, Tucker Doughty, who has closed the gap on Alex to 57 points.

Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 at Gallatin Speedway both open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (MT). Grandstands are $20 each night for adults with kids 12 and under free. Pit Gates on Friday open at Noon and remain open through the event. Pit Passes are $30 per night. Cars at the track cannot be fired before 6:00 P.M. or the offending team will be fined. This is per the city of Belgrade. Gallatin Speedway is located at 2290 Tubb Rd. in Belgrade, Mont. Information on Gallatin Speedway can be found online at https://www.gallatinspeedway.com or by calling (406) 388-ZOOM (9666).

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 2,218; 2. John Carney II 2,174; 3. Blake Hahn 2,165; 4. Scott Bogucki 2,158; 5. Matt Covington 2,138; 6. Roger Crockett 2,034; 7. Robbie Price 1,935; 8. Harli White 1,847; 9. Jordon Mallett 1,793; 10. Alex Hill 1,691; 11. Tucker Doughty 1,634; 12. Jamie Ball 1,063; 13. Seth Bergman 826; 14. Jason Solwold 633; 15. Colton Heath 604;

2019 Race Winners: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 5 (5/17 – I-96 Speedway; 5/18 – I-96 Speedway; 5/25 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/5 – Lawton Speedway; 6/8 – Salina Speedway); Scott Bogucki – 2 (6/14 – Brown County Speedway; 6/15 – Black Hills Speedway); Thomas Kennedy – 2 (4/25 – Eagle Raceway, 4/26 – U.S. 36 Raceway); John Carney II – 1 (5/26 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Travis Rilat – 1 (6/4 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Blake Hahn – 1 (6/20 – Skagit Speedway); Roger Crockett – 1 (6/21 – Skagit Speedway); Robbie Price – 1 (6/22 – Skagit Speedway); Devon Borden – 1 (6/28 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Matt Covington – 1 (6/29 – Grays Harbor Raceway);

Weather Related Cancellations – 8: Devil’s Bowl Speedway (3/15 and 3/16); Williams Grove Speedway (5/3); Selinsgrove Speedway (5/4); Lakeside Speedway (5/9); I-30 Speedway (5/11); Route 66 Motor Speedway (6/1); Creek County Speedway (6/6)