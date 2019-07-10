North vs South Sprint Car Shootout at Park Jefferson Saturday with Nebraska 360 vs MSTS

From A to Z Promotions

An exciting night this Saturday night as Advance Auto Parts powered by Carquest presents a full night of racing out at Park Jefferson Speedway. The day kicks off as Advance Auto Parts will be hosting a car show and cookout at their location at 3129 Gordon Dr in Sioux City. All teams are welcome to come and display their cars. In addition, Advance Auto Parts will have ticket give aways and a candy toss for the kids this Saturday at the track.

The Nebraska 360 sprint cars will take on the MSTS Sprint cars on Saturday to make up the annual North vs South Sprint Car Shootout from May 11th. The regions top sprint car pilots will be on hand as Jack Dover, Cody Ledger and the Nebraska 360’s drivers attempt to keep their dominant record in place of the South Dakota based MSTS. Jody Rosenboom, Greg Bakker and more will lead the charge from the north as they attempt to take the cash.

The Artworks Graphics IMCA Modifieds, J&J Fitting Stock Cars, Stevenson RACESaver Sprint Cars, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts will also be on hand as the point season winds down. Many of the Modified drivers will be targetting next Monday’s Dirt Knight invasion as they use this chance to get their cars ready to race.

Gates open at 4:30 for competitors, 5:00 for spectators. Hot laps are slated for 6:15 and heat races at 7:00. Adults are $18, Seniors 65+ are $15 and children 6-16 are $5. For more information go to www.parkjeff.com or call 712-202-5540.