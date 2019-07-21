Sweet Sensational in Kings Royal Triumph

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 20, 2019) – Brad Sweet continued his career best season to date winning the 36th annual Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car series. Sweet picked a good time to claim his second crown at Eldora with the winner’s share upped to $175,000, the largest winner’s share every paid for a winged sprint car race.

Sweet, from Grass Valley, California, took the lead after an open red, driving by Logan Schuchart to take the lead. Even though the red flag setup Sweet’s winning pass, he didn’t necessarily want to see it happen at the time.

“Honestly I didn’t want to see the red. I felt like I just found the top in three and four and Logan (Schuchart) didn’t know about it and he was running across it,” said Sweet about the open red. “I think I found some speed there I was going to be able to make some moves with.”

Even with the chance to adjust during the car during the open red Sweet and his Kasey Kahne Racing team decided to leave the car alone.

“We didn’t touch the race car. We put five gallons of fuel in it. I got the restart so I would have clean air and I told my guys during the red I was just going to put in on the fence and go for it,” said Sweet. “The track just didn’t have grip off the cushion like it did the previous night. I figured if I could just make some good laps and get through the first couple of lapped cars I’d be alright.”

Sammy Swindell and Schatz started on the front row for the 40-lap finale. Swindell led the opening lap over Schatz, Kerry Madsen, Sweet, and Tim Shaffer. Schuchart made his presence felt during the opening laps moving up from 12th to 6th in opening two laps.

The first caution flag of the event occurred three laps into the main event when Tom Harris, the first driver from the United Kingdom to make the Kings Royal and a World of Outlaws main event, spun between turns three and four. Harris was able to restart.

During the restart the middle of the field was jumbled up, Swindell’s car did not take off, handing Brad Sweet the lead until the caution flag flew for Daryn Pittman rolling to a stop in turn two with a broken jacobs ladder. Pittman’s team was able to make repairs for him to rejoin the field.

Swindell caught a break and led the field to a single file restart and drove away from Schatz and Sweet, who had moved into third around Madsen during the restart.

Further back in the field Schuchart continued his charge diving under Kerry Madsen to take fourth spot on lap six. By lap nine Schuchart passed Sweet for the third spot and quickly closed on Schatz in Swindell. With one dive to the bottom of the track in turns three and four Schuchart drove by both Schatz and Swindell to take the lead on lap 11.

Schuchart drove away from the field while took second as Swindell’s car became extremely loose in turn three. Sweet and Swindell exchanged the third spot on lap 13 before Sweet took the position one lap later.

As the leaders started overtaking cars at the tail of the field Schatz was held on in traffic which allowed Sweet to drive into second position down the backstretch. At the same time Sheldon Haudenschild was moving up from ninth starting spot to fourth on lap 17. Two laps later Haudenschild moved Schatz back to fourth.

With Schuchart holding over a two second lead on Sweet the caution flag appeared for Aaron Reutzel blowing a right rear tire in turn two with 25 laps complete. That caution necessitated an open red fuel stop for the entire field.

During the restart following the open red Sweet immediately used his starting position on the high side of the track to take the lead. Sweet slowly opened a gap between himself and Sweet before entering slower traffic with eight laps to go.

Behind Sweet and Schuchart, Brent Marks stormed through the field into the top five passing Haudenschild and Schatz to move into third. With three laps to go Marks and Schuchart started to trade the second position and allowed Sweet to pull away for the victory. Schuchart held off Marks for second with Haudenschild and 11th starting David Gravel rounding out the top five.

Afterwards Sweet admittedly felt overjoyed, but also a sense of relief.

“Its intense all night long. I felt like I was going to puke all day, under the red. If you don’t win the race it’s just a missed opportunity and you only get so many opportunities. I’m just happy and want to cherish the moment.”

36th annual Kings Royal

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, OH

Saturday July 20, 2019

Qualifying:

1. 92-Sye Lynch, 13.019;

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.127;

3. 84-Tom Harris, 13.148;

4. 18-Ian Madsen, 13.159;

5. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.160;

6. 83-Daryn Pittman, 13.191;

7. 41S-Gio Scelzi, 13.215;

8. 22-Cole Duncan, 13.217;

9. 71P-Parker Price-Miller, 13.225;

10. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.226;

11. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.228;

12. 7S-Tim Kaeding, 13.239;

13. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.244;

14. 70-Brock Zearfoss, 13.270;

15. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 13.273;

16. 19-Brent Marks, 13.284;

17. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.302;

18. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.302;

19. 5-Shane Stewart, 13.305;

20. 12N-Joey Saldana, 13.309;

21. 70X-Justin Peck, 13.321;

22. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 13.327;

23. 21-Brian Brown, 13.334;

24. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.349;

25. 2-Carson Macedo, 13.360;

26. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.367;

27. 11-Dale Blaney, 13.371;

28. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 13.380;

29. 19P-Paige Polyak, 13.383;

30. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.399;

31. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.404;

32. 39-Sammy Swindell, 13.420;

33. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.435;

34. 9-James McFadden, 13.441;

35. A79-Brandon Wimmer, 13.457;

36. 91-Cale Thomas, 13.463;

37. 7-Jason Sides, 13.474;

38. 4K-Chad Kemenah, 13.475;

39. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.495;

40. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.500;

41. 41-David Gravel, 13.502;

42. 98H-Dave Blaney, 13.512;

43. 1ST-Gary Taylor, 13.513;

44. 3C-Cale Conley, 13.537;

45. 23-Hunter Schuerenburg, 13.551;

46. 71M-Paul May, 13.588;

47. 85-Dustin Daggett, 13.595;

48. 17XL-Caleb Helms, 13.604;

49. 4-Cap Henry, 13.635;

50. 18J-R.J. Jacobs, 13.640;

51. 71-Ayrton Olson, 13.658;

52. 49D-Shawn Dancer, 13.673;

53. 11N-Buddy Kofoid, 13.708;

54. 2AU-Andrew Scheuerle, 13.721;

55. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 13.737;

56. 28-Brian Paulus, 13.743;

57. 64-Scotty Thiel, 13.752;

58. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.814;

59. 33W-Michael Walter, 13.847;

60. 14M-Marcus Dumesny, 14.059;

61. 25R-Mitchell Harble, 14.228;

62. 10P-Jim Perricone, 14.962;

Joust (8 Laps):

1. 83 – Daryn Pittman

2. 15 – Donny Schatz

3. 1S – Logan Schuchart

4. 18 – Ian Madsen

5. 92 – Sye Lynch

6. 84 – Tom Harris

(Finish determined order drivers picked where they wanted their respective heat race to run in the event order)

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps):

1. 49 – Brad Sweet

2. 91 – Cale Thomas

3. 83 – Daryn Pittman

4. 1A – Jacob Allen

5. 13 – Paul McMahan

6. 17XL – Shane Helms

7. 7S – Tim Kaeding

8. 98 – Dave Blaney

9. 14M – Marcus Dumesny

10. 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle

(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps):

1. 26 – Cory Eliason

2. 49X – Tim Shaffer

3. 11 – Dale Blaney

4. 70X – Justin Peck

5. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

6. 17B – Bill Balog

7. 23 – Hunter Schuerenburg

8. 64 – Scotty Thiel

9. 84 – Tom Harris

10. 71 – Ayrton Olsen

(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps):

1. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

2. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

3. 41S – Gio Scelzi

4. 5 – Shane Stewart

5. 7 – Jason Sides

6. 4 – Cap Henry

7. 1ST – Gary Taylor

8. 2 – Carson Macedo

9. 2L – Landon Lalonde

10. 25R – Mitchell Harble

11. 92 – Sye Lynch

(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps):

1. 2M – Kerry Madsen

2. 3 – Jac Haudenschild

3. 19 – Brent Marks

4. 18 – Ian Madsen

5. 9 – James McFadden

6. 99 – Skylar gee

7. W20 – Greg Wilson

8. 71M – Paul May

9. 5T – Travis Philo

10. 49D – Shawn Dancer

(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #5 (10 Laps):

1. 15 – Donny Schatz

2. 41 – David Gravel

3. 24 – Rico Abreu

4. 19P – Paige Polyak

5. A79 – Brandon Wimmer

6. 21 – Brian Brown

7. 11K – Kraig Kinser

8. 85 – Dustin Daggett

(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #6 (10 Laps):

1. 39 – Sammy Swindell

2. 1S – Logan Schuchart

3. 12N – Joey Saldana

4. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

5. 81 – Lee Jacobs

6. 22 – Cole Duncan

7. 3C – Cale Conley

8. K4 – Chad Kemenah

9. 18J – R.J. Jacobs

10. 28 – Brian Paulus

11. 10P – Jim Perricone

(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)

C-Main (12 Laps):

1. 7S – Tim Kaeding

2. W20 – Greg Wilson

3. 3C – Cale Conley

4. 2 – Carson Macedo

5. 11K – Kraig Kinser

6. 23 – Hunter Schuerenburg

7. 14M – Marcus Dumesny

8. 25R – Mitchell Harble

9. 71 – Ayrton Olsen

10. 49D – Shawn Dancer

11. 85 – Dustin Daggett

12. 10P – Jim Perricone

13. 1ST – Gary Taylor

14. 71M – Paul May

15. 2L – Landon Lalonde

16. 98H – Dave Blaney

17. K4 – Chad Kemenah

18. 74 – Scotty Thiel

19. 5T – Travis Philo

20. 18J – R.J. Jacobs

21. 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle

22. 28 – Brian Paulus

23. 11N – Buddy Kofoid

24. 33W – Michael Walter

(First six finishers transferred to the B-Main)

B-Main (15 Laps):

1. 18 – Ian Madsen

2. 70X – Justin Peck

3. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

4. 5 – Shane Stewart

6. 1A – Jacob Allen

7. 17XL – Caleb Helms

8. 2 – Carson Macedo

9. 13 – Paul McMahan

10. 7S – Tim Kaeding

11. 4 – Cap Henry

12. W20 – Greg Wilson

13. 19P – Paige Polyak

14. 21 – Brian Brown

15. A79 – Brandon Wimmer

16. 3C – Cale Conley

17. 7 – Jason Sides

18. 17B – Bill Balog

19. 23 – Hunter Schuerenberg

20. 22 – Cole Duncan

21. 81 – Lee Jacobs

22. 99 – Skylar Gee

23. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

24. 11K – Kraig Kinser

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

A-Main (40 Laps):

1. 49 – Brad Sweet

2. 1S – Logan Schuchart

3. 19 – Brent Marks

4. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

5. 41 – David Gravel

6. 15 – Donny Schatz

7. 39 – Sammy Swindell

8. 3 – Jac Haudenschild

9. 49X – Tim Shaffer

10. 2M – Kerry Madsen

11. 12N – Joey Saldana

12. 41S – Gio Scelzi

13. 18 – Ian Madsen

14. 5 – Shane Stewart

15. 11 – Dale Blaney

16. 24 – Rico Abreu

17. 26 – Cory Eliason

18. 91 – Cale Thomas

19. 83 – Daryn Pittman

20. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

21. 92 – Sye Lynch

22. 70X – Justin Peck

23. 84 – Tom Harris

24. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

Lap Leaders: Swindell 1-10, Schuchart 11-25, Sweet 26-40