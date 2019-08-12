$1200 to-Win Bob Salem Memorial This Weekend for United Rebel Sprint Series!

By David Smith Jr.

Oberlin, Kansas – August 11, 2019 – With the series and drivers taking a well-deserved weekend off following the highly successful second annual “Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals,” the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing has its sights set on this coming weekend, August 16-17, 2019. It will be that time of year for the annual Eagle Travel Stop and Convenience Stores Bob Salem Memorial, set to take place at Oberlin Speedway in Oberlin, Kansas, located on the Decatur County Fairgrounds.

Friday night’s weekend opener will pay $700 to win for the nights feature finale. Also, on the night’s agenda will be a $700 to-win modified event and the Kansas Antique Racing Series.

Saturday night will once again see a full set of heat and last chance races for the URSS with the championship finale paying $1200 to the winner. A full program of Stock cars will be on hand competing for $700 to-win and the KARS will also be on the card.

Saturday night’s Bob Salem Memorial championship was originally scheduled to pay $1000 to-win and with $200 added to the purse, courtesy of Scott Precision Aerial, this night will pay $1200 to the night’s feature winner. Jake Bubak of Arvada, Colorado was declared the defending Bob Salem Memorial winner, claiming victory in last years Friday night event before rain nixed the weekend finale.

The ever-exciting Monster Trucks will also be part of the entertainment both nights with Nitro Menace and Jailbird performing free style exhibitions and Split Decision giving rides to the kids.

While Bubak has won a series-best seven feature victories on the season, including the most recent $7000, 2nd annual Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals, a season for consistency sees two-time and defending series champion Zach Blurton from Quinter sitting atop the current point standings. Although winless thus far in 2019, Zach holds a 146-point lead over Jeremy Huish with just five events remaining on the season. Huish has one victory on the season, coming on the first night of the annual Wheatshocker Nationals at Rolling Plains Motor Speedway in Hays, Kansas.

While Bubak leads the tour with seven victories, Jason Martin of Lincoln, Nebraska has also been a solid competitor with the series having visited victory lane three times out of the eight events he has attended.

Other drivers having joined Bubak, Martin and Huish in victory lane this season are Luke Cranston and Jake Martens (2), Tanner Conn and Todd Plemons.

Both Friday and Saturday night will see gates open at 4:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:30 PM start time. Grandstand adult general admission will be $15 each night while ages 7-12 will be $10. Children ages 6 and under will be admitted into the grandstands for free.

More race information will be forthcoming in the next couple of days.

The Lucas Oil POWRi URSS presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing would like to graciously thank the following for their partnership for the annual Bob Salem Memorial:

Eagle Travel Stop, Scott Precision Aerial, Aqua Shield, Schramek Landscaping, Rayes Grocery, Reeves Seed House, Randy Patterson Welding, Hilker Trucking, Decatur Beef, Decatur Co-op Association, Tornado Engines, Sargent Trucking, Performance Fire Protection, Lincoln Repair, Circuitech, Oberlin Concrete, Prairie Petals, Fredrickson Insurance, Murfin Drilling Co. Inc., Creative Collision, CHS, Ward Drug, Sappa Valley Construction, The Reload, Stanley Hardware, ABC Tire, Dust Cloud Construction, Ron’s Application Service, BA Car Wash, Oberlin American Legion