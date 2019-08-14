By the Numbers: Second Leg of the Northern Tour for the World of Outlaws at River Cities Speedway

By Tony Veneziano

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — August 13, 2019 — The 2nd Leg of the Gerdau Northern Tour for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will take to the track at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, N.D., on Friday, August 16. Logan Schuchart was victorious in June during the 1st Leg of the Northern Tour, which marked his first win at the track. Donny Schatz, the 10-time and defending series champion leads all drivers with 10 wins at the high-banked bullring in his home state. David Gravel, who recently won the biggest race of his career, the Knoxville Nationals, is a past winner at River Cities Speedway as is Daryn Pittman and Kraig Kinser.

By the Numbers- 2nd Leg of the Gerdau Northern Tour

0.3- Miles around River Cities Speedway

2- Points that separate Brad Sweet and Donny Schatz at the top of the World of Outlaws points standings headed into this weekend

3- Races in the state of North Dakota this season for the World of Outlaws

4- Wins for Austin Pierce in weekly competition this season at River Cities Speedway to lead all drivers; Drivers who have won in weekly action at River Cities thus far in 2019

9.269- Track record, established by Jason Meyers on August 21, 2009

10- Wins with the World of Outlaws for Donny Schatz at River Cities Speedway to lead all drivers

11- Weekly races completed at River Cities Speedway this season through August 9

12- Wins for Brad Sweet this season to lead the World of Outlaws

13- Consecutive years, including this year that the World of Outlaws have raced at River Cities Speedway; Drivers competing full-time with the World of Outlaws this season

16- Drivers who have won a main event with the World of Outlaws this year

22- Top-five finishes for Donny Schatz at River Cities to lead all drivers in World of Outlaws action

24- Races contested by the World of Outlaws at River Cities Speedway, dating back to 2007; Top-10 finishes for Donny Schatz in World of Outlaws competition at the track

32- Top-five finishes for Brad Sweet to lead the World of Outlaws in 2019

40- Laps in the main event on August 16

42- Top-10 finishes for Donny Schatz this season to lead the World of Outlaws

116.517- Track record in miles per hour

2007- Year the World of Outlaws first raced at River Cities Speedway

10,000- Dollars the winner will receive on August 16

Save $5 on General Admission tickets, when purchased at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.

Tickets for the 2nd Leg of the Gerdau Northern Tour for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events at River Cities Speedway on Friday, August 16 can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling 815-344-2023. Tickets can also be purchased at the River Cities Speedway track office, area ticket outlets and at the track on race day.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC