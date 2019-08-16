Tim Shaffer and Rudzik Part Ways

(August 16, 2019) – One of the biggest ride changes of the season was announced on Friday afternoon when Demyan-Rudzik Racing announced they were parting ways with driver Tim Shaffer and crew chief Cody Jacobs.

The Deyman-Rudzik team made the announcement mid-day on Friday via their social media outlets.

The Rudzik/Shaffer combination had five victories this season and recently earned the fourth starting position in the finale of the 59th annual Knoxville Nationals, finishing 21st.

As of Friday afternoon there was no update on where Shaffer and/or Jacobs might end up or who would drive the Rudzik entry in the future.