World of Outlaws Sprint Cars “Boot Hill Showdown” Rapidly Approaching – It’s About Time to Get the Heck into Dodge!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (August 27, 2019) – Joining in on “Boot Hill Showdown” action at DCRP will be the IMCA Sport Modifieds on Friday, September 20, and then the IMCA Modifieds on Saturday, September 21. Those two September nights have been circled on the calendar for some time now.

And now the days are clicking away rapidly, signaling the approach of the greatest Sprint Car drivers in the world takin on the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval in southwest Kansas for the annual World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars “Boot Hill Showdown” on Friday and Saturday, September 20-21.

A true Showdown worthy of Dodge City’s wild west history, Donny Schatz is gunning for an 11th World of Outlaws championship but Cali shoe Brad Sweet and reigning Knoxville Nationals champion David Gravel of Connecticut are both taking their best shot at knocking off the reigning WoO king.

Throw in other top guns including past series champion Daryn Pittman, Kyle Larson Racing shoe Carson Macedo, Oklahoma ace Shane Stewart, Shark Racing’s Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen, Aussie Ian Madsen, NOS racer Sheldon Haudenschild, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks, past DCRP “Boot Hill Showdown” winners Kraig Kinser and Jason Sides and more and it’s an event that can’t be missed.

The Inaugural Outlaw Rib Shootout will be a part of the festivities as well on Saturday, September 21, with WoO team members judging the 40 entries to see who serves up the most savory of ribs.

While tickets are going fast, remaining tickets for the event are just $35 per night for general admission with reserved seats just $40 per night. Those planning on taking in both nights can save by getting the ticket package that includes general admission for both nights for just $65 and reserved for both nights for $70.

Tickets may be obtained online at the following links:

Two-day ticket package – https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgId=52711&packageId=41320&packageListId=41319

Friday night, September 20 – https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgId=52711&pid=8670651#/event/8670651

Saturday night, September 21 – https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgId=52711&pid=8670651#/event/8670652

Donny Schatz topped last year’s “Boot Hill Showdown” event to land his fourth event victory, putting him just one win shy of Joey Saldana’s five event wins and matching Daryn Pittman in the DCRP win column. Schatz and Pittman have combined to win six of the most recent seven “Boot Hill Showdown main events since 2013.

Past World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” winners at Dodge City Raceway Park:

10/20/18 – Donny Schatz

7/4/15 – Donny Schatz

7/3/15 – Jason Sides

7/5/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/4/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/6/13 – Daryn Pittman

7/5/13 – Donny Schatz

6/23/12 – Kraig Kinser

6/22/12 – Steve Kinser

7/2/11 – Jason Sides

7/1/11 – Craig Dollansky

6/14/10 – Joey Saldana

6/12/10 – Sammy Swindell

6/13/09 – Joey Saldana

6/12/09 – Joey Saldana

6/21/08 – Donny Schatz

6/20/08 – Joey Saldana

6/23/07 – Daryn Pittman

6/22/07 – Jason Meyers

7/1/06 – Joey Saldana

10/8/05 – Danny Lasoski

6/22/04 – Steve Kinser

Joining in on “Boot Hill Showdown” action at DCRP will be the IMCA Sport Modifieds on Friday, September 20, and then the IMCA Modifieds on Saturday, September 21.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars “Boot Hill Showdown” will round out the 2019 season of events at Dodge City Raceway Park that has included 18 nights of action along with another eight Sunday cards atop the newly-constructed 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations. Contact the Holiday Inn Express at 620-225-1000.

The complete slate of 2019 events at DCRP is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.