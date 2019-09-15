Tim Crawley Wins ASCS Regional Showdown At The Ralph Henson Memorial

From Bryan Hulbert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (September 14, 2019) – Using patience and traffic to his advantage, Tim Crawley topped a stacked field of 38 drivers in the 12th annual Ralph Henson Memorial at I-30 Speedway.

A combined ASCS Regional event with the Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South and American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Regions, the win is Crawley’s second career Ralph Henson Memorial victory since 2015, and fifth overall with the Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Region.

“This race means a lot to me. I grew up racing with this old man [Wally Henson] and Ralph let me drive his car a few times when I was coming up, so this trophy, it really has a lot of meaning to me,” explained Crawley

Taking the green from fourth, Crawley made the quick move to third as Blake Jenkins and Sean McClelland took off with the first two positions. Moving past McClelland for second after a Lap 1 restart, Crawley kept Jenkins insight. Keeping in line after a restart following a red for Hayden Martin on Lap 6, Tim kept in the tire tracks of the No. 99 until the pair made the way into slower traffic.

Moving in to put Ernie Ainsworth a lap down, Crawley began picking up the pace. On Jenkins’ back bumper on Lap 17, Crawley showed a nose to the No. 99, pressuring him to drive in harder, and in doing so, made Blake slip off the bottom and open the door for Tim to advance to the lead on Lap 18.

With slower cars still in line ahead of him, it wasn’t enough to allow anyone to challenge as Tim opened his advantage to a straightaway over the closing laps. Also using traffic to his advantage, Sean McClelland had slipped a little bit in the mid-point of the feature but came back to finish second. Missing the line in the early goings and falling out of the top five, Howard Moore likewise made a rebound run to third. Dale Howard crossed fourth with Kyle Clark advancing 10 spots to complete the top five.

Blake Jenkins slipped to sixth with Tony Bruce, Jr. moving to seventh after starting 16th. Brad Bowden from 18th crossed eighth with Jordon Mallett ninth from 17th. Mississippi’s Joey Schmidt completed the top ten.

The next Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Region goes green again on September 28 at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss. before returning to I-30 Speedway for the COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tire on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

12th annual Ralph Henson Memorial

ASCS Mid-South Region & ASCS Sooner Region

I-30 Speedway

Little Rock, AR

Saturday, September 14, 2019

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1X-Tim Crawley, [1]

2. 67-Hayden Martin, [2]

3. 14-Jordon Mallett, [3]

4. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [5]

5. 26-Marshall Skinner, [7]

6. 95-Asa Swindell, [6]

7. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [4]

8. 23P-Hunter Poe, [8]

Lightning Wings Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Sean McClelland, [2]

2. 1S-Joey Schmidt, [4]

3. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [5]

4. 21-Koty Adams, [7]

5. 38-Rick Pringle, [6]

6. D6-Cody Gardner, [3]

7. 2-Joseph Miller, [1]

8. 3B-Chris Banja, [8]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 3-Howard Moore, [2]

2. 9$-Kyle Clark, [1]

3. 39-Brad Bowden, [4]

4. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [8]

5. X-Charlie Louden, [3]

6. 94-Jeff Swindell, [5]

7. 33C-Casey Carter, [7]

8. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [6]

MyRacePass Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 17W-Harli White, [1]

2. 6-Dustin Gates, [3]

3. 52-Blake Hahn, [6]

4. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [4]

5. 26M-Fred Mattox, [5]

6. 21P-Robbie Price, [2]

7. 92-Cody Hays, [7]

Lucas Oil Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [2]

2. 47-Dale Howard, [5]

3. 99-Blake Jenkins, [7]

4. 4-Tommy Snellgrove, [1]

5. 13-Chase Howard, [4]

6. 44-Ronny Howard, [3]

7. 2V-Mike Vaculik, [6]

Race of Champions (6 Laps)

1. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [1]

2. 14-Jordon Mallett, [2]

3. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [3]

4. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [8]

5. 1X-Tim Crawley, [6]

6. 47-Dale Howard, [5]

7. D6-Cody Gardner, [7]

8. 94-Jeff Swindell, [4]

Pole Shuffle (6 Laps)

1. 22-Sean McClelland, [3]

2. 99-Blake Jenkins, [1]

3. 3-Howard Moore, [2]

4. 1X-Tim Crawley, [5]

5. 47-Dale Howard, [4]

6. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [6]

7. 1S-Joey Schmidt, [7]

8. 52-Blake Hahn, [8]

Hoosier Tire B-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 9$-Kyle Clark, [1]

2. 14-Jordon Mallett, [2]

3. 26-Marshall Skinner, [3]

4. 26M-Fred Mattox, [5]

5. 38-Rick Pringle, [4]

6. 94-Jeff Swindell, [7]

7. X-Charlie Louden, [6]

8. 23P-Hunter Poe, [11]

9. 33C-Casey Carter, [9]

10. 2V-Mike Vaculik, [10]

11. 44-Ronny Howard, [8]

12. 2-Joseph Miller, [12]

Hoosier Tire B-Main #2 (12 Laps)

1. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [2]

2. 39-Brad Bowden, [1]

3. D6-Cody Gardner, [7]

4. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [3]

5. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [12]

6. 95-Asa Swindell, [6]

7. 21P-Robbie Price, [8]

8. 13-Chase Howard, [5]

9. 4-Tommy Snellgrove, [4]

10. 3B-Chris Banja, [11]

11. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [10]

12. 92-Cody Hays, [9]

Do It For Grady A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 1X-Tim Crawley, [4]

2. 22-Sean McClelland, [1]

3. 3-Howard Moore, [3]

4. 47-Dale Howard, [5]

5. 9$-Kyle Clark, [15]

6. 99-Blake Jenkins, [2]

7. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [16]

8. 39-Brad Bowden, [18]

9. 14-Jordon Mallett, [17]

10. 1S-Joey Schmidt, [7]

11. D6-Cody Gardner, [20]

12. 17W-Harli White, [9]

13. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [12]

14. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [10]

15. 21-Koty Adams, [13]

16. 26-Marshall Skinner, [19]

17. 52-Blake Hahn, [8]

18. 67-Hayden Martin, [14]

19. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [6]

20. 6-Dustin Gates, [11]