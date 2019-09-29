IMPERIAL, Pa. (September 28, 2019) — The RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series event scheduled for Saturday at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway was cancelled due to rain. The Rush Sprint Cars return to action October 17-19 at Lernerville Speedway for the DIRTcar Round Up Steel Stampede.
.
RUSH Crate Sprint Cars Rained Out at PPMS
IMPERIAL, Pa. (September 28, 2019) — The RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series event scheduled for Saturday at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway was cancelled due to rain. The Rush Sprint Cars return to action October 17-19 at Lernerville Speedway for the DIRTcar Round Up Steel Stampede.