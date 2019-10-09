Bonus Money Up For Grabs At CRSA Season Finale

From Toby Lagrange

Afton, NY (10/6/19) – The Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series will close out their 2019 season this Friday night at the Afton Motorsports Park. The event will once again be part of the Short Track Super Nationals.

The season finale will pay $1,000 to win and $150 to start. It will also crown the 2019 series champion. The night will be presented by CNY Power Sports and Mid State Basement Authorities.

In addition to the purse money, extra bonuses were announced this week that will boost the already attractive purse.

Former CRSA Sprint Car Series owner’s Mike and Deb Van Dusen have put up a $100 bonus for the leader at the half way point. Current CRSA Race Director (and wife) Peter and Dale Meskill have put up $125 in bonuses for the event. A total of $25 will go to the leader of lap five, the second place runner on lap ten, the third place runner on lap 15, the fourth place runner on lap 20 and the fifth place finisher at the end of the 25 lap event.

Anyone interested in adding bonus money to the event should contact Peter Meskill at 607-280-4066.

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprints.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints). For more information on the Afton Motorsports Park please visit them online at www.aftonmotorsportspark.com and on the Super Nationals please visit them online at www.shorttracksuperseries.com.

The Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series recognizes the following marketing partners for the 2019 season: SuperGen Products, Champion Power Equipment, Hoosier Racing Tire, Midstate Basement Authorities, Maguire Family of Dealerships, A-Verdi Storage Containers, CNY Power Sports, Prestige Pool & Spa, Insinger Performance, Sunoco Race Fuels, Kennedy’s Towing, Algonkin Motel, Powder Tech Powder Coatings, Magsarus Ingnitions, ProFab Engineering, Just Signs & Designs, Mike Emhof Motorsports, Inc., Country Service Center.