Bay CRSA Super Nationals Winner, Trombley Champion

From Toby LaGrange

Afton, NY (October 12, 2019) – Coming into Friday night’s season finale at the Afton Motorsports Park the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series overall points title was pretty much already decided. However other positions were yet to be decided. The event was part of the 12th annual Short Track Super Nationals.

When the final checkered flag waved, Alysha Bay would win the battle but Jeff Trombley would win the war.

Bay would win the 25-lap A-Main event, her second trip to victory lane of the season and her first win outside her home track – the Land of Legends Raceway.

The second generation driver out of Canandaigua drew the pole for her heat race, won that event and then drew the pole for the A-Main. Despite the top starting spot it wasn’t an easy run for Bay, who inherited the lead when early race leader Emily VanInwegen spun following contact with the lapped car of Brandon Clapperton about half way through the event.

Bay would lead the rest of the way to take the win over Mike Kaiser, Jerry Sehn, Brett Jaycox and Dana Wagner. Ruggles would bring home the sixth position followed by Mike VanPelt, Josh Flint, Don Scarborough and VanInwegen.

Trombley meanwhile suffered engine and transmission troubles throughout the night which caused him to pull in early in both his heat race and the A-Main event. It was enough though as Trombley was crowned series champion for the third consecutive season in a row, a record with the CRSA. Ruggles finished second in the overall standings with Justin Mills third, Bay fourth and VanInwegen fifth.

Heat races for the 21 car field were won by Bay, Ruggles and VanInwegen.

The Magsarus Ignitions Electrifying Move of the Race Award went to Jaycox while the Powder Tech Powder Coating Hard Charger Award went to Wagner. The Maguire Family of Dealerships Magnificent Move of the Race Award went to Kaiser. The Prestige Pool and Spa Final Finisher Award went to Matt Priscott while Trombley won the Midstate Basement Authorities First Car Out Award.

Next up for the CRSA Sprint Car Series will be the annual awards banquet at the Vernon Downs and Casino in Vernon on November 30th. More details to come on the banquet.

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprints.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).

Round #13 – Afton Motorsports Park – A-Main Finish (25 Laps) – Alysha Bay, Mike Kiser, Jerry Sehn, Brett Jaycox, Dana Wagner, Darryl Ruggles, Mike VanPelt, Josh Flint, John Scarborough, Emily Van Inwegen, Peter Dance, Dalton Herrick, Mark Taylor, Matt Priscott, Brandon Clapperton, Travis Billington, Justin Mills, Kyle Pierce, Jeff Trombley, Mark Conolly.